Low Temperature Sterilization Market Trends By 2021 | How The Industry Will Witness Substantial Growth In The Upcoming Years

Low temperature sterilization is one of the most commonly used technique for disinfection and sterilization of equipment that are incapable to withstand high pressures and temperature in conventional sterilization techniques such as autoclave and hot air sterilization. Thus, this technique is considered to ideal for devices such as fiber optics, flexible scopes, laryngoscopes, polymers on camera, and others. The commonly used low temperature Technology type is carried out with the use of ethylene oxide gas as it is absorbed by many kinds of plastic and other materials that are usually sterilized at low temperatures.

The major factors contributing the growth of global low temperature sterilization equipment market are increasing number of surgeries, endoscopic procedures, and increase in healthcare associated infections.

This report focuses on the global Low Temperature Sterilization status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Low Temperature Sterilization development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Steris

Belimed

Cantel Medical

TSO3

Johnson & Johnson

Getinge

Advanced Sterilization Products(ASP)

Matachana

Sterigenics International

Anderson Products

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Ethylene Oxide

Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen Peroxide Gas Plasma

Ozone

Low Temperature Steam Formaldehyde

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Low Temperature Sterilization are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2021 to 2027

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

