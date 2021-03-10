Liquid Fertilizers Market Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2027

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market is valued at USD 10.88 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 13.81 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.46% over the forecast period.

Increasing number of research and development activities for new fertilizers in agriculture sector as well as surge in demand of food supplies for serving increasing populations around the globe are expected toÂ boostÂ theÂ growth of liquid fertilizers market over the forecast period.

Scope of Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Report

The inorganic substances are produced industrially and introduced into the soil in a liquid state. The Liquid fertilizers include nitrogenous fertilizers, anhydrous liquid ammonia, aqueous ammonia, ammoniates, concentrated solutions of ammonium nitrate, urea, and complex fertilizers containing two or three basic plant food elements (nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium) in various proportions. Liquid fertilizers are rich in growth hormones and micro nutrients and are widely used for rowing crops such as maize.Â Fertilizers containing sodium, potassium and phosphorous are able to dissolve quickly in water and can be applied easily which eventually saves the application cost and allows the utilization of fertilizers. Ammoniates require vessels that are made of stainless steel, aluminum, or plastic or have an anticorrosion coating.

Global liquid fertilizers market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on type, global Liquid Fertilizers market is classified as the vegetables, grain, fruit and others. Based upon application, global liquid fertilizers market is classified into synthetic liquid fertilizers and organic liquid fertilizers.

The regions covered in this liquid fertilizers market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Report-

Some major key players for global liquid fertilizers market are,

Agrium Incorporated

Yara International ASA

Israel Chemical

Rural Liquid Fertilizers

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Triangle Chemical Company

Haifa Chemicals

Compo Expert GmbH

Kugler Company

Agro Liquid

Plant Food Company Incorporated

Nutri-Tech Solutions

Planet Natural

Tessenderlo Group

Kay-Flo

Agro tigerÂ

Foxfarm Fertilizer

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Dynamics

The rapidly increasing demand for liquid fertilizers market is due to the need for micro nutrients for soil efficiency and escalating growth for bio fuels and high quality yield are factors propelling the market. Fruits and vegetables exhibit high potential and their production is becoming intensive and vertically integrated due to continuous technological advancements and mounting demands for them. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global demand for the consumption of agricultural food, feed and fuel has been increased at higher rate. It was estimated that the global demand of farmland productivity has rose at potential rate in 2017 the productivity of corn and wheat was 200 million tons per year and is increasing at rapid pace globally. Additionally, investments by the Â government and private players, increasing research and development activities and new product developments are projected to steer growth in global liquid fertilizers market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), almost 800 million people are chronically hungry and 2 billion suffer micronutrient deficiencies by 2030, which also increases the demand of the market. However, high cost associated with handling and lack of awareness regarding the benefits associated with use of the liquid fertilizers in various developing countries is expected to hamper growth of market over the forecast period. The growth of nitrogen fertilizers market is highly driven by elements such as increasing population number eventually rise in demand of food production and level of yield in limited space to meet the need of people.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is dominating the market with highest share in terms of profits in liquid fertilizers market across the global. North America has a significant share of liquid fertilizers globally and the huge demand in this region has led to increased competition and companies are investing in R&D for innovative liquid fertilizer products. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in U.S, the investment in agricultural R&D continues to be the most productive investments, around 80 percent of the necessary production increases would come from increases in yields and cropping intensity by 2050. The growth of nitrogen fertilizers market is highly driven by elements such as increasing population number eventually rise in demand of food production and level of yield in limited space to meet the need of people.Â The Asia-Pacific region is projected to have a speedy growth in coming years owing to economic growth and developmental activities in the region. With robust population base, the need for food is growing unprecedentedly in this region and the farmers are compelled to enhance their agricultural output from the limited available land. Â Liquid fertilizers market finds a promising future in Europe because of the growing demand for renewable energy in the region and steps taken by EFMA (European Fertilizer Manufacturersâ€™ Association) for the implementation of product stewardship program for enhancing agricultural productivity.

Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Segmentation

By Type: Vegetables, Grain, Fruit, Others

By Application: Synthetic Liquid Fertilizers, Organic Liquid Fertilizers

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

