Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2021-2027

Latest research report on Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Lighting as a service (LaaS) will bring lighting to the market which is powered, controlled and connected by digital networks; this create broad capabilities to manage smart loads, create new use cases for lighting, and reduce costs and carbon emissions.

North America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Europe.

This report focuses on the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Koninklijke Philips

Cooper Industries

General Electric

Osram

SIB Lighting

Cree

RCG Lighthouse

Digital Lumens

Lutron

Future Energy Solutions

Lunera Lighting

Itelecom USA

Legrand S.A

Igor Inc

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Indoor

Outdoor

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2021 to 2027

Market segment by Application, split into

Commercial

Municipal

Industrial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

