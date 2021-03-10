Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Future Trends, Top Key Players, Market Share and Global Analysis by Forecast to 2021-2027
Latest research report on Lighting as a Service (LaaS) Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.
Lighting as a service (LaaS) will bring lighting to the market which is powered, controlled and connected by digital networks; this create broad capabilities to manage smart loads, create new use cases for lighting, and reduce costs and carbon emissions.
North America is the largest market for lighting as a service (LaaS), closely followed by Europe.
This report focuses on the global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Koninklijke Philips
Cooper Industries
General Electric
Osram
SIB Lighting
Cree
RCG Lighthouse
Digital Lumens
Lutron
Future Energy Solutions
Lunera Lighting
Itelecom USA
Legrand S.A
Igor Inc
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor
Outdoor
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Lighting as a Service (LaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2021 to 2027
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Municipal
Industrial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Lighting as a Service (LaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Lighting as a Service (LaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
