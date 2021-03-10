Life Sciences Controlled Substance Ordering System Market Trends 2021 is Evolving Rapidly with Economic Growth, Demand Analysis, Geographical Segmentation and Forthcoming Opportunities

Latest research report on Life Sciences Controlled Substance Ordering System Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

A Controlled Substance Ordering System (CSOS) is a form of digital identity issued by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s CSOS Certification Authority, allowing electronic ordering of controlled substances under Schedule I, II, III, and IV. The CSOS certificate is the digital equivalent of identity information in the DEA Form-222. The Life Sciences Controlled Substance Ordering System Market mainly caters to individual buyers and it is a mandatory requirement for ordering Schedule I and Schedule II drugs. The CSOS certificate enables the power of attorneys and DEA registrants to order controlled substances electronically by providing identification and authentication details through digital signatures. While the paper DEA form-222 is still technically allowed, the CSOS certificate is the only way Schedule I and II drugs can be ordered today.

This report focuses on the global Life Sciences Controlled Substance Ordering System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Life Sciences Controlled Substance Ordering System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Axway

Vormetric

Legisym

The Drummond Group

Attain Med

Bound Tree Medical

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Centralised Systems

Cloud-Based Systems

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Service Providers

Individual Buyers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

