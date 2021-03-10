Lactase Market Size | Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2027

Lactase Market is valued approximately USD 203.8 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Lactase is used in the dairy production and has the properties to reduce the lactose content in the products while sweetening the product and reduced viscosity. Lactase supplements are prescribed for indigestion problems as well like Irritable bowel syndrome, bloating, gasses etc. The global Lactase market is facing challenges due to the coronavirus pandemic as manufacturing operations and supply chain of many organizations are temporary shutdown. However, the rising cases of lactose intolerance and growing demand from lactose-free dairy product manufacturers and increasing innovations and new product developments in the application drives the demand for lactase enzyme are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 26th March, 2020,Novozymes launched a new lactase enzyme named Saphera Fibre for dairy products. The new lactase enzyme will help to increase the content of fibre and reducing the sugar from fermented and non-fermented dairy products. Whereas, shifting preferences toward dairy-free alternatives is the major factor restraining the growth of global Lactase market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Lactase market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the increasing awareness about lactose intolerance among consumers and expansion of companies providing lactose-free products in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

Kerry Group

Koninklijke Dsm N.V

Novozymes

Merck KGAA

Dupont

Senson

Amano Enzyme

Advanced Enzyme Technologies

ENMEX

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Source:

Fungi

Yeast

Bacteria

by Form:

Dry

Liquid

By Application:

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical products & dietary supplements

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year a?? 2017, 2018

Base year a?? 2019

Forecast period a?? 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Lactase Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Lactase Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Lactase Market, by Source, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Lactase Market, by Form, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Lactase Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Lactase Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Lactase Market Dynamics

3.1. Lactase Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Lactase Market Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Lactase Market, by Source

Chapter 6. Global Lactase Market, by Form

Chapter 7. Global Lactase Market, by Application

Chapter 8. Global Lactase Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Top Market Strategies

9.2. Company Profiles

9.2.1. Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S

9.2.1.1. Key Information

9.2.1.2. Overview

9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4. Product Summary

9.2.1.5. Recent Developments

9.2.2. Kerry Group

9.2.3. Koninklijke Dsm N.V

9.2.4. Novozymes

9.2.5. Merck KGAA

9.2.6. Dupont

9.2.7. Senson

9.2.8. Amano Enzyme

9.2.9. Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Continued….

