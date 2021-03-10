Laboratory Automation Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global laboratory automation market was valued at $4,884 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $8,424 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.

Laboratory is a setting that is equipped to perform scientific experiments, carry out research, and execute analyses of different scientific materials. Laboratory automation is a multi-disciplinary innovative approach use in the laboratory to increase productivity, streamline workflows, improve quality, reduce times, and increase efficiency of the laboratory process. Automated laboratory systems are widely use in biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, hospitals and academic institutes to enhance workflow. The laboratory automation market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period owing to growth in adoption of automated laboratory equipment in pharmaceutical & R&D institutes, technological advancement in lab automation systems, and rising demand for miniaturize process equipment. In addition, increase in productivity, improve efficiency, lower cost of operation, reduce fluctuation in the production and enhance safety significantly driving the market growth.

The global laboratory automation market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. Based on product type global market is segmented into equipment and software & informatics. Equipment are bifurcated into automated workstations, robotic systems, standalone systems, and others. Software & informatics further categorized into workstation/unit automation software, laboratory information management system LIMS, electronic laboratory notebook, and scientific data management system. The applications covered in the study include drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, and proteomics solutions. According to end user market is classified into biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries, research institutes, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. – A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities. – The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product o By Product Type o Equipment Automated Workstations – Automated Liquid Handling o Automated Integrated Workstations o Pipetting Systems o Reagent Dispensers o Microplate Washers – Microplate Readers o Multi-mode Microplate Readers o Single-mode Microplate Readers – Automated ELISA Systems – Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems o Robotic Systems o Others o Software & Informatics o Workstation/Unit Automation Software o laboratory information management system LIMS o Electronic Laboratory Notebook o Scientific Data Management System Application o Drug discovery o Clinical diagnostics o Genomics solutions o Proteomics solutions End user o Biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries o Research institutes o Others By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia-Pacific o Japan o China o India o Australia o South Korea o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Brazil o Saudi Arabia o South Africa o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT –

Agilent Technologies, Inc. – BioMerieux SA – Danaher Corporation – F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG – Hamilton Robotics – PerkinElmer, Inc. – Qiagen N.V. – Siemens AG – Tecan Group Ltd – Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.) – Abbot Diagnostics – Eppendorf