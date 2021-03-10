Isothermal Bags & Containers Market 2021 | Need for Safe Transportation of Products to Fuel Adoption
The global isothermal bags & containers market has witnessed impressive growth in the past few years, due to growing trade across the globe. Growing exports and imports between the countries and safe transportation of products has paved the way for isothermal bags & containers market. A number of other factors are expected to drive the isothermal bags & containers market, such as capability of keeping product fresh and maintain cold chain during transit. Fast growth in organized retail sector, especially in emerging economies, is expected to fuel growth of the isothermal bags & containers market. Despite the positive outlook, there are a number of factors that always leave a space for product damage during the transit, ultimately hampering the growth of the isothermal bags and containers market.
Key Market Taxonomy Based on Product Type, Material Type, End Use, and Region
Globally, by material type, the polyurethane segment is estimated to dominate the market, in 2018, with 32.2% share of the market value. The nylon segment is anticipated to witness rise in market share, with 9.8% market share in 2018, it is estimated to reach 10.2% during the forecast period.
The global isothermal bags & containers market by product type, has been segmented into bags and containers. Among product type, the container segment of isothermal bags & containers dominates the market with 95.3% market share in 2018. Bags segment of isothermal bags & containers market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Among the end use segment, the pharmaceutical segment is anticipated to dominate the market, during the forecast period. The global market has been segmented into five regions, i.e. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific region (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The MEA region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period.
Key Market Players & Insights on their Developmental Strategies
A few of the key players in the global isothermal bags & containers market include Cryopak Europe, Sonoco Products Company, Sofrigam SA Ltd., Pelican Biothermal LLC, va-Q-tec AG, ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, Cold & Co Sprl, Tecnisample s.l., Saeplast Americas Inc., AccsA’tech Medical Systems, Tempack Packaging Solutions, S.L., Advanced Products Portugal, Cold Chain Technologies, Envirotainer Ltd., American Aerogel Corporation, Snyder Industries, Inc., Inno Cool India Private Limited, Insulated Products Corporation, Exeltainer SL and TKT GmbH among others.
A majority of isothermal bags & containers market manufacturers are mainly emphasizing on expanding footprint through mergers and acquisitions, thereby enhancing their product portfolio and quality. Brand owners’ preferences regarding isothermal bags & containers are also expected to be driven by the type and size of bags and containers used.
Global Isothermal Bags and Containers Market to Grow with Advancements in Materials Engineering
The research excellence of the medical and healthcare industries has given an impetus to the growth of the global isothermal bags containers market. The use of these bags for the purpose of testing and experimentation in laboratories and other entities has generated a host of opportunities for growth and advancement within the market. In addition to this, the properties of isothermal bags and containers have helped them in assuring the medical industry of several important considerations in recent times. The medical industry has attracted the attention of leading entities operating in the global isothermal bags and containers market. These entities are capitalising on the need for isothermal bags and containers across this industry.
The chemical industry has also emerged as a resilient contributor to the growth of the global isothermal bags and containers market in recent years. There is little contention about the use of new-age technologies and systems that use isothermal technologies for a variety of applications. In light of these factors, it is safe to state that the global isothermal bags and containers market would tread along a lucrative trajectory in the times to follow.
There is little contention about the use of isothermal bags and containers in the pharmaceutical industry. This is also a resilient dynamic of growth and expansion pertaining to the global isothermal bags and containers market. The pharma industry is characterised by formidable growth and advancement in research and analysis. This is also a key dynamic of growth pertaining to the global isothermal bags and containers market. The use of these bags for pharmaceutical testing and experimentation has given a strong push to the growth dynamics of the market. The food and beverages industry has become an ardent consumer of isothermal bags and containers, creating fresh pathways for growth and expansion across the global market.
