Isolation Gowns Market Industry Analysis, Trends, Growth Driver, Regional Study and Forecasts to 2027

Isolation Gowns Market is valued at USD 1196.74 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1736.26 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 5.46% over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of infectious diseases is driving the growth of global isolation gowns market.

Latest research report on ‘Isolation Gowns Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.

Get Sample Copy of This Premium Report https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1027

**The sample pages of this report is immediately accessible on-demand.**

Isolation gowns are a type of personal protective equipment (PPE) which intended to protect healthcare patients and personnel from the transfer of microorganisms, body fluids and particulate material. It is a non-sterile gown used to keep clothing from getting contaminated. It is primarily used for care of patients on contact precautions and for splash-generating procedures when there is high risk of contamination and a requirement for larger critical zones. The primary characteristic of an isolation gown is its effectiveness in providing the appropriate level of protection against penetration of liquids and microorganisms. A protective article working by medical personnel to avoid exposure to blood, body fluids and other infectious materials, or to guard patients from infection. Infectious diseases are caused by pathogenic microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, parasites or fungi. These diseases are often spread, directly or indirectly from one person to a different person. For instance, Zoonotic diseases are infectious diseases of animals that can cause disease when transmitted to humans. The gown is a two-way isolation that prevents both medical personnel from being infected or contaminated and prevents the patient from being infected. It helps patients exposed to contact-borne infectious diseases such as multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Isolation gowns market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application and by regional & country level. Based upon product, isolation gowns market is classified into full-back isolation gowns and open-back isolation gowns. Based upon application, isolation gowns market is classified into medical industry, nuclear industry, aerospace, chemical industry, food industry, laboratory and others.

The regions covered in this isolation gowns market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of isolation gowns is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Isolation Gowns Companies:

Isolation gowns market report covers prominent players like,

Maytex

MedPride

Graham Medical

Petoskey Plastics

Healthmark

TIDI Products

3M

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries

Ansell

Delta Plus

Protective Industrial Products

Lakeland Industries

Lindstrom

Others

Isolation Gowns Market Dynamics –

Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is a major factor contributing to the revenue growth of the isolation gowns market across the world. For instance, there is currently no vaccine to stop coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2019. The best method to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the present virus. Isolation gowns are used to exposed body areas, health care workers arms and stop contamination of clothing with blood, body fluids and other potentially infectious material. Moreover, one of the most important functions of surgical isolation gowns is to prevent patients from picking up Hospital Acquired Infections (HAIs) that can be life threatening. According to World Health Organization statistics, 1.4 million people worldwide suffer from infections acquired in hospitals. According to The US Center for Disease Control and Prevention identified that nearly 1.7 million hospitalized patients acquire HCAIs while being treated for other health issues and that more than 98,000 patients died due to these annually. However, high price of specialized clothing will hamper the growth of digital pathology market. Moreover, due to technological advancements in healthcare sectors and increasing government initiatives and collaboration with market players for raising awareness regarding the innovative and more effective isolation gowns is predicted to create wide opportunities for the players operating in the market during forecast period.

Isolation Gowns Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the isolation gowns market with the potential rate due to increases infectious diseases and rising awareness among the people about contamination. According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 15.5 million number of visits to physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis in the United States. As per National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), more than 18 million people work in the healthcare field in the United States. Also, there is an increasing concern among healthcare workers (HCWs) over exposure to microorganisms that are commonly carried through blood, body fluids, and other potentially infectious materials (OPIM) such as, Ebola hemorrhagic fever, Hepatitis B (HBV), Hepatitis C (HCV), and Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Moreover, increasing number of players are entering the isolation gowns market with quality products offerings market region.

Europe is second largest market for Isolation Gowns and is growing due to presence of key players in medical gowns manufacturing and increased growth in research and development activities as well rapidly spreading infectious disease in regions. For instance, WHO-Europe, March 2020, approximately infected cases were 171,874 and deaths 8,744. So, due rapidly increasing infections the demand of the isolation gown will accelerate during forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period with due to the increase in healthcare expenditure, rising awareness about infectious diseases, increasing number of hospitals & laboratories. China has witnessed increasing prevalence of infectious diseases. For example, according to WHO-China, China reported 2,478 new cases of COVID-19. Owing to these factors Asia Pacific market would be a fruitful investment for the Isolation Gowns market contributors. Additionally, favorable government initiatives and increase in number of research collaborations are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the market growth.

Key Benefits for Isolation Gowns Market Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Isolation Gowns Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Full-Back Isolation Gowns, Open-Back Isolation Gowns

By Application: Medical Industry, Nuclear Industry, Aerospace, Chemical Industry, Food Industry, Laboratory, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Request for Methodology Report @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1027

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Isolation Gowns Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Topical Products

1.4.3 Botulinum

1.4.4 Dermal Fillers

1.4.5 Chemical Peels

1.4.6 Microabrasion Equipment

1.4.7 Laser Surfacing Treatments

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Isolation Gowns Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Dermatology Clinics

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Isolation Gowns Market Size

2.2 Isolation Gowns Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Isolation Gowns Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Isolation Gowns Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Isolation Gowns Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Isolation Gowns Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Isolation Gowns Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Isolation Gowns Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Isolation Gowns Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Isolation Gowns Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Isolation Gowns Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Get Full Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/global-isolation-gowns-market-size

About Us: Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Pvt. ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Contact us at: +44-2038074155 or mail us at [email protected]

Article: https://businessstatsnews.com Blog: http://www.dailyindustrywatch.com Blog: https://marketsize.biz Blog: https://technologyindustrynews.com Blog: https://marketstatsreport.com Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com/ Blog:https://tcbiznews.com/