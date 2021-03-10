IoT Sensors Market to Witness Huge Growth by Key Players: Texas Instrument, TE Connectivity, Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics, Bosch Sensortec and more.

According to Market Study Report, IoT Sensors Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the IoT Sensors Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.

The IoT sensors market is expected to grow from USD 8.4 billion in 2021 to USD 29.6 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% during 2021–2026.

Top Companies Profiled in the IoT Sensors Market:

Texas Instrument (US)

TE Connectivity(Switzerland)

Broadcom(US)

NXP Semiconductors(Netherlands)

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland)

Bosch Sensortec (Germany)

TDK (Invensense)(Japna)

Infineon Technologies(Germany)

Analog Devices(US)

Omron(Japan)

“Pressure sensor is likely to be the largest contributor in the IoT sensors market during the forecast period”

The market for pressure sensors is largely driven by increased concerns regarding safety, comfort levels, and reduction in automobile emissions. The regulatory mandates requiring the compulsory installation of onboard diagnostics to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will further lead to growth in demand for pressure sensors.

“Wireless network technology to account for the largest market size in 2020”

The growing demand for wireless data from mobile devices, connected cars, and smart grids, among others, is creating the need for a more robust internet connection. Further, the proliferation of mobile devices and the rapidly increasing adoption of the bring-your-own-device (BYOD) concept as well as IoT within enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the market for wireless network technology.

“The IoT sensors market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The market in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR amongst all regions during the forecast period. The market in this region has been studied for India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. APAC is a key market for consumer devices and appliances, automobiles, and healthcare products.

Competitive Landscape of IoT Sensors Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Evaluation Framework

2.1 Product Portfolio

2.2 Regional Focus

2.3 Manufacturing Footprint

2.4 Organic/Inorganic Play

3 Market Share Analysis, 2020

4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Players In Iot Sensors Market

5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

5.1 Star

5.2 Emerging Leader

5.3 Pervasive

5.4 Participant

6 Startup/Sme Evaluation Matrix

6.1 Progressive Company

6.2 Responsive Company

6.3 Dynamic Company

6.4 Starting Block

7 Company Product Footprint

8 Competitive Situations And Trends

8.1 Product Launches And Developments

8.2 Deals

8.3 Others

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the IoT sensors market based on sensor type, network technology, vertical, and geography. It also analyzes competitive developments such as product launches and developments, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and expansions carried out by key players to grow in the market.

