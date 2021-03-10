Insights-as-a-Service Market Share 2021 – Global Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2027
Latest research report on Insights-as-a-Service Market delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.
Insights as a service is a type of cloud service that involves providing specific data results. It essentially combines the idea of business intelligence with the concept of vendor-delivered cloud services and analytics.
The retail and consumer goods vertical has the highest growing CAGR during the forecast period. This vertical is expected to grow rapidly in the insights services adoption as this industry focus on customer experience. Enhancement in customer experience is an important factor to maintain competitiveness, which will provide emerging players in this sector an opportunity to grow faster.
North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2018, whereas the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023 in the Insights-as-a-Service market. High penetration rate into various industry verticals, increasing demand for business flexibility and agility, and a large number of data science companies located in the U.S are some of the major driving factors contributing to the growth of cloud computing in North America. This has led the software organizations to opt for cloud-based solutions.
This report focuses on the global Insights-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Insights-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Capgemini
Accenture
Oracle
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu
Dell EMC
NTT Data
Good Data
Zephyr Health
Smartfocus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Predictive Insights
Descriptive Insights
Prescriptive Insights
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Telecommunication and IT
Government and Public Sector
Others
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Insights-as-a-Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2021 to 2027
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Insights-as-a-Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Insights-as-a-Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
