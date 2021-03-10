Infant Nutrition Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Nutrition is one of the most significant factors that influences a child’s development and growth. The infant nutrition market comprises a diversified range of products from various infant formulas to baby food products.

Infant nutrition is produced for feeding babies and infants, which are usually under 12 month of age and also it is prepared from liquid or powder. Infant nutrition facilitates healthy growth and development of babies, improves cognitive performance and development, prevents them from allergies, and increases gastrointestinal health & immunity. Dietary practices regarding baby food have evolved over the years. In addition, there is increased awareness among consumers about the importance of adequate nutrition for healthy growth of infants. Owing to this, numerous brands have upgraded the nutritional components in their baby food products by adding functional and organic ingredients, which also fuels the growth of the infant nutrient market. Furthermore, the demand for dried baby food has considerably increased over the years due to rise in awareness about the benefit of balanced nutrition for baby. Longer shelf life of dried baby food products fosters the market to some extent.

Changing socio-economic factors and improved living standard due to considerable increase in disposable income have led to the growth of baby food market. Increase in the population of women professionals, short maternity leave period and time-constraints for home food preparation have further increased the adoption of baby food products. Organic products have been gaining steady share in the retail market. Moreover, it is one of the fastest growing sectors in the food industry. The changing purchasing behavior pattern among the consumers creates huge opportunities for the organic baby food sector. In addition, the preference for organic and clean-labelled products has increased significantly, due to increase in health consciousness among consumers. However, stringent quality checks and strict mandates by the government and food departments have posed major restraints for the infant nutrition market. The infant nutrition market is segmented into product type, form, distribution channel, and region. By type, the market is categorized into follow-on milk, specialty baby milk, infant milk, prepared baby food, and dried baby food. Depending on form, it is classified into solid and liquid. As per distribution channel the hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, pharmacy, online, and others. Region wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the infant nutrition industry include Abbott, Arla Foods Amba, Campbell Soups, Dana Dairy Group Ltd., Danone, Nestle S.A., Reckitt Benckise (Mead Johnson & Company LLC), Perrigo Company Plc, Heinz Baby, and Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the infant nutrition market analysis from 2018 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities. – The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of their infant nutrition market share. – The market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities. – Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network. – In-depth analysis of the infant nutrition market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities. – Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. – Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the infant nutrition market players. – The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global infant nutrition market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and infant nutrition market growth strategies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS –

By product type o Follow-on Milk o Specialty Baby Milk o Infant Milk o Prepared Baby Food o Dried Baby Food – By Form o Solid o Liquid – By Distribution Channel o Hypermarket/Supermarket o Convenience Stores o Pharmacy o Online o Others By Region o North America U.S. Canada Mexico o Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe o Asia-Pacific Japan China India South-East Asia Rest of Asia-pacific o LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa