Industrial Lighting Market Global Competition and Business Outlook 2021-2026

The report titled Industrial Lighting Market has recently added by MarketIntelligenceData to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The industrial lighting market was valued at USD 4,206.7 million in 2019,and it is expected to reach USD 5,412.26 millionby 2025, recording a CAGR of 4.5%, during the forecast period, (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Industrial Lighting market profiled in the report:– Koninklijke Philips NV, Cree Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric Co., Dialight PLC, Legrand SA, Hubbell Incorporated, Zumtobel Group AG, Acuity Brands Inc., Osram Licht AG, Larson Electronics LLC

Scope of the Report

In order to meet certain minimum requirements like cost-effectiveness, energy optimization, better productivity, and safety of a plant, many industries pay their utmost attention to evaluate any lighting system. Hence, the growth of the market is sustained by rapid industrialization across the globe which has fueled the demand for better quality Industrial Lighting Market. The industrial lighting market are bifurcated into different light source like LED, high-intensity discharge (HID) lighting, fluorescent lighting), which is being used in oil and gas, mining, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, warehouse.

Key Market Trends

LED Light Source is Expected to Hold Major Share

– LED has the feature such as longevity, energy efficiency, low operational / maintenance costs, and ability to deliver an increasingly shorter return on investment(ROI) which ultimately drive its demand in the industrial Lighting market.

– Recently, government associations and utility companies have started providing incentives in order to help reduce industrial energy consumption. For which, rebates were provided to help offset the cost of a facility LED conversion or retrofit to lower energy usage.

– Furthermore, many companies have been rolling out LED fixtures for both indoor and outdoor applications, retrofit applications, by which they are slowly expanding to hazardous environments as well.

– For instance, Cree Inc. in October 2018 launched LED LXB Series Linear High-Bay luminaires that are suitable for high ceilings, high ambient temperatures, and high-profile spaces. The company reported that the launch of LXB series is in-line with the ongoing demand for linear fixtures across new industrial constructions and even for fluorescent retrofit high-bay installations.

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Oil and Gas

Mining

Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Warehouse

Regional Analysis For Industrial Lighting Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Influence of the Industrial Lighting Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Industrial Lighting market.

-Industrial Lighting market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Industrial Lighting market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Industrial Lighting market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Industrial Lighting market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Industrial Lighting market.

Research Methodology :

Industrial Lighting Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Industrial Lighting Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

