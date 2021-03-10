Industrial Battery Market 2021 Top Key Players are Robert Bosch GmbH, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Enersys, and Forecast to 2027

Global Industrial Battery Market is valued at USD 9.53 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 15.20 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period.

rapid industrialization, growing demand for high capacity power storages are some of the major factors driving the growth of Global Industrial Battery Market.

Scope of Global Industrial Battery Market Report–

Industrial Battery is designed to bear heavy use and more vibration and possible temperature extremes. It is designed exclusively only for industrial uses. It is mainly used in industries for lifting heavy equipment such as trucks, containers, forklifts and others. There are different types of batteries available such as lead-acid, nickel-based, lithium-based and more. Among these, Lithium batteries are most widely used in different fields not only subsea, snow space, aerospace but also some high-temperature environments. A growing number of industrial applications require rechargeable lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries. Industrial battery is an important part of a UPS system. It is also used in electric vehicles in lifting, transporting and moving materials to warehouses. The main function of industrial batteries is to supply energy to production. Industrial batteries performances as energy source to huge data centers and allow running the internet continuously. It comes in large in size, heavier and more powerful as compared to consumer batteries. Industrial batteries offer various applications such as energy regulation, backup power and operating power. It can be used as uninterrupted power supply in industrial sectors.

Global Industrial Battery Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application and region & country level. Based upon type, industrial battery market is classified into lead-acid, nickel-based, lithium-based and others. Based upon application, industrial battery market is classified into telecommunication, power storages, industrial equipment, electric grid storage and others.

The regions covered in this industrial battery market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of industrial battery is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players Industrial Battery Market Report-

Industrial battery market report covers prominent players are Robert Bosch GmbH, C&D Technologies, Inc., East Penn Manufacturing Company, GS Yuasa Corporation, Enersys Inc., Exide Technologies Inc., Johnson Controls Inc., Northstar Battery Company LLC. , Saft Groupe S.A. and others.

Global Industrial Battery Market Dynamics–

Increasing rapid industrialization and growing demand for high capacity power storages are the major factors driving the growth of the global industrial battery market. According to The World Energy Council, in 2016, projected that there could be as much as 250 GW of energy storage installed by 2030. In addition, the global industrial batteries market is segmented as Lead-Acid, Nickel-Based, Lithium-Based and Others. Among these, the lead-acid battery is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in coming years. It has highest demand across the globe due to low emission, increased life and recyclability. In fact, recyclability of the batteries will also impact the global market in the futures. Also, lithium-ion batteries are highly used in many applications, which are expected to increase growth of market in the forecast period. According to EIA, Lithium-ion represented more than 80% of the installed power and energy capacity of largescale battery storage in operation in the United States at the end of 2016. As per EIA, Over 80% of U.S. large-scale battery storage power capacity is currently provided by batteries based on lithium-ion chemistries in 2017.

However, high cost with limited resources of raw materials and strict regulations regarding use of toxic organic chemicals used in the production of industrial batteries may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, innovative technology in industrial sectors and the increasing investment in research and development can provide various opportunities for the further growth of global industrial battery market.

Global Industrial Battery Market Regional Analysis–

North America is expected to dominate the global industrial battery market with the highest share due to rising industrial sectors and presence of battery manufactures like; Exide Technologies, Northstar Battery Company and others in this region. According to United States Department of Agriculture, agriculture, food and related industries contributed USD 1.053 trillion to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017 and over 35,000 food and beverage manufacturing plants located all over the country. In addition, favorable government initiatives regarding power storages and increasing number of research collaborations are some of the drivers expected to accelerate the market growth in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of batteries in this region. Emerging markets such as South Korea, China, and Japan are major markets for industrial batteries in this region. In addition, the presence of oil & gas industries in this region is also predicted to propel the industrial battery market growth. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives for renewable energy devices and increasing demand for industrial batteries are also supplementing the growth of industrial battery market in this region.

Key Benefits for Industrial Battery Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Industrial Battery Market Segmentation:–

By Type:

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Based

Lithium-Based

Others

By Application:

Telecommunication

Power Storages

Industrial Equipment

Electric Grid Storage

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America

US.

Mexico

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

South America

Brazil,

Argentina

Columbia

The Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

