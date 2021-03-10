Indoor Farming Technology Market Application, Industry Trends, Key Players Logiqs, Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics, General Hydroponics, Certhon and more, Outlook, Future Scope – Forecast 2027

Rise in demand for fresh foods including higher nutritive value, need for higher yields with the help of limited space and water and less Impact of weather conditions externally are the factors driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market. High initial investments and limitations on the types of crops which can be grown are the factors restraining the indoor farming technology market. Development of cost-effective and innovative technologies acts as an opportunity. Lack of Skilled Workforce is one of the challenges faced by the indoor farming technology market.

Indoor Farming Technology Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Indoor farming technology is a method of growing crops and plants inside the house using different technologies. This method includes growing system such as soil-based, aeroponics, aquaponics and hybrid technologies to provide artificial lights for growing plants with the higher nutrients. Indoor farming technology can be used in home and commercially on small as well as large scales.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the indoor farming technology market report are Logiqs B.V., Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics International, General Hydroponics, Certhon, Dalsem, Richel Group, American Hydroponics, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems, Agrilution GmbH, Green Sense Farms, American Hydro Phonics, Philips Lighting, Everlight Electronics, Argus Controls Systems, Netafim, Lumigrow among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

On the basis of growing system, indoor farming technology market is segmented into aeroponics, hydroponics, aquaponics, soil-based and hybrid.

Based on facility type, indoor farming technology market is segmented into glass or poly greenhouses, indoor vertical farms, container farms and indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems.

Based on component, indoor farming technology market is segmented into hardware, and software and services. Hardware is sub-segmented into climate control systems, lighting systems, communication systems, sensors, system controls, irrigation systems and others.

Based on crop type, indoor farming technology market is segmented into fruits and vegetables, herbs and microgreens, flowers and ornamentals and others. Fruits and vegetables are sub-segmented into leafy greens, tomato, strawberry, eggplant and others. Leafy greens are further segmented into lettuce, kale, spinach and others. Herbs and microgreens are sub-segmented into basil, herbs, tarragon and wheatgrass. Flowers and ornamentals are sub-segmented into perennials, annuals and ornamentals.

Country Level Analysis

TheIndoor Farming Technology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in theIndoor Farming Technology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Fuel Management System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related toIndoor Farming Technology market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights ofIndoor Farming Technology Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 onIndoor Farming Technology market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in theIndoor Farming Technology market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved inIndoor Farming Technology market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

