Indonesia Over-the-top Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

An over-the-top (OTT) application is a service, which is used to deliver film and TV content via internet, without the need for users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-tv service such as a Time Warner Cable and Comcast. Services that are provided by over-the-top platforms are low in cost as compared to services delivered by traditional methods. The demand for OTT services is expected to increase exponentially in the coming years, due to upsurge in penetration of smartphones and their compatibility with OTT applications. Moreover, affordable rates of high-speed mobile internet boosts the adoption of OTT services, which significantly contributes toward the growth of the Indonesia market. The growth of the Indonesia over-the-top market is driven by factors such as increase in popularity of direct carrier billing in over-the-top market and rise in subscription of over-the-top video (SVoD) in Indonesia. In addition, economical charges of OTT services and high internet speed fuel the growth of the market. However, challenges in consumer engagement and rise in piracy of digital streaming ecosystem hinder the market growth.

On the contrary, shifting focus toward the generation of local content and integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, and others in OTT services are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the market. The Indonesia over-the-top market is segmented into component, device type, content type, revenue model, user type, end user. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. On the basis of device type, it is classified into smart devices, laptops, desktops & tablets, gaming consoles, set-top box, and others. The content type segment includes video, audio/VoIP, games, communication, and others. By revenue model, the market is categorized into subscription, advertisement, transactional, and hybrid. The industry vertical segment is segregated into media & entertainment, education & training, health & fitness, sports & live events, IT & telecom, E-commerce, BFSI, government, and others.

The report analyzes the profiles of key players operating in the market, which include CatchPlay, HOOQ, Iflix, Mola TV, PT. Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media), Netflix Indonesia, PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia), Vidio.com, and Viu.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Indonesia over-the-top market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. – Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided. – Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the Indonesia over-the-top industry. – The quantitative analysis of the market from 2018 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS BY COMPONENT –

Solution – Services BY DEVICE TYPE – Smartphones – Smart TV’s – Laptops Desktops and Tablets – Gaming Consoles – Set-Top Box – others BY CONTENT TYPE – Video – Audio/VoIP – Games – Communication – Others BY REVENUE MODEL – Subscription – Advertisement – Hybrid – Others BY USER TYPE – Personal – Commercial BY END USER – Media & Entertainment – Education & Training – Health & Fitness – IT & Telecom – E-commerce – BFSI – Government – Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS –

CatchPlay – HOOQ – Iflix – Mola TV, PT. – Media Nusantara Citra Tbk. (MNC Media) – Netflix Indonesia – PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel) – PT. Telekomunikasi Indonesia, Tbk (Telkom Indonesia) – Vidio.com – Viu

