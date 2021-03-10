In-Flight Entertainment Market to Reach US$ 11,801.4 Mn by 2027

The global in-flight entertainment market is foreseen to gain prominence in both developed and developing regions, although North America could dominate with its greater regional attractiveness. In developed nations, in-flight entertainment could set the mark for a colossal growth in the near future because of the development of networking and connectivity technologies and constant investment on innovations. With the increase in air passengers, the demand for in-flight entertainment services is expected to see a rise. Moreover, the swelling rate of upgrading old aircraft systems and rising air traffic could bode well for the growth of the market.

This report on the global in-flight entertainment market is foretold to provide a robust support for industry players to lay a solid foundation for their growth. It includes a comprehensive evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and deterrents. Furthermore, it attempts to determine the impact of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market.

The world in-flight entertainment market is prophesied to increase its revenue in the near future due to certain factors such as the rise in the count of air passengers globally and furtherance of in-flight connectivity technologies. The market could also rely on the advent of the promoted onboard application of personal electronic devices supported by government policies. With the declining effect of restraints such as data privacy and security issues and expensive installation and deployment cost of connectivity hardware and technologies, the market is predicted to recover graciously in the foreseeable future.

The international in-flight entertainment market is anticipated to see a classification as per component, fit, and application. In terms of segmentation by component, the market could be divided into in-flight entertainment hardware, communication system, connectivity system, and support services. On the basis of fit, the international in-flight entertainment market could be segregated into line fit and retrofit. By application, there could be segments such as moving map system, audio system, video system, in-flight games, and network connectivity.

As per regional segmentation, the international in-flight entertainment market is forecast to be classified into North America as a leading segment. Unlike for other markets, Europe could showcase a declined growth in the market alongside the Middle East and Africa (MEA). While Latin America could be another region of the market, Japan and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) are expected to grow strong in the coming years.

The worldwide in-flight entertainment market could witness the dominance of prominent players such as

Thales Group, Rockwell Collins, Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Zodiac Aerospace

Global Eagle Entertainment

ViaSat, Inc.

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

FDS Avionics Corp.

The report offers a close study of the competitive landscape and present scenario therein so as to help players devise profiting strategies that could place them sturdily in the market.

