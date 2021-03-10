Image Recognition Market is set to witness Huge CAGR of 22.25% by forecast 2026
Image Recognition Market Segmented By Technology, By Component, By Application, By Deployment Type, By Industry, and By Region - Forecast 2026
Image recognition refers to identifying and detecting an object or a feature in digital image or video. It includes identification on the parameters such as faces, patterns, fingerprints, hand geometry, hand veins, finger geometry, palm recognition, retina recognition and voice recognition. It is widely being used by the businesses globally to enhance their customer experiences and increase their security and surveillance.
Global Image Recognition Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing demand of image recognition technologies and applications in gaming consoles and mobile computing devices.
Image Recognition market report offers list of the chief competitors and provides the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This business report is built with the careful efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters. The global report provides fact-based and penetrating insights from the customers. Moreover, a clear understanding of the products, services and business model is obtained while forming a large scaleImage Recognition report.
The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high qualityImage Recognition market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the ABC industry. With the utilization of few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating persuasiveImage Recognition market report is commenced with the expert advice.
Download Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-image-recognition-market&utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
Market Drivers:
- Growing adoption of image recognition applications, which is fueling the growth of the market
- Increasing demand for security applications and products enabled with the image recognition function, is boosting the market growth
- Surging uses of high bandwidth data services, had increased the market size of image recognition
- Growing use of artificial intelligence by the companies globally, is driving the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High initial cost of setting up of image recognition systems and devices, is restricting the growth of the market
- Lack of image size resolution, is hindering the growth of the market
- Lack of technical experts in the industry, is hindering the market growth
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global image recognition market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Google., LTUTech, Catchoom, Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Wikitude GmbH, Slyce, Attrasoft, Inc., JASTEC Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Facebook, Twitter, IDEMIA, Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., Daon, Neurotechnology, Herta Security, KeyLemon Ind. among others.
Segmentation : GlobalImage Recognition Market
By Technology
Code Recognition
Digital Image Processing
Facial Recognition
Object Recognition
Pattern Recognition
Optical Character Recognition
By Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Training, Support and Maintenance Services
By Application
Scanning and Imaging
Security and Surveillance
Image Searching
Augmented Reality
Marketing and Advertising
By Deployment Type
On-Premises
Cloud
By Industry
Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
Media and Entertainment
Retail and Consumer Goods
IT and Telecom
Government
Healthcare
Transportation and Logistics
Education
Gaming
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
Rest of Middle East & Africa
New Business Strategies, Challenges & Policies are mentioned in Table of Content, Request FREE TOC at @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-image-recognition-market&utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
Country Level Analysis
TheImage Recognition market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in theImage Recognition market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Developments in the Market:
- In July 2019, First Insight Inc., announced New insight customer experience platform which is fast and combines enhanced customer insights with the product level analytics which increases the efficiency and productivity of the user and can enhance the overall customer experience.
- In January 2017, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and ODG announced the first augmented reality smart glasses with new snapdragon 835 processor enabled which uniquely delivers power efficiency and performance required for the compact AR/VR smart glasses.
- In October 2016, NEC Corporation announced the global launch of their NeoFace image data mining that utilizes artificial intelligence to accurately search the video footages for the required individual. The software can be utilized for various applications like criminal investigation, searching lost child and proving improved customer service.
Competitive Analysis
Fuel Management System market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related toImage Recognition market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights ofImage Recognition Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 onImage Recognition market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in theImage Recognition market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved inImage Recognition market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Browse Full Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-image-recognition-market?utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
COVID-19 Impact onImage Recognition Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/covid-19-impact/global-image-recognition-market?utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-image-recognition-market&utm_source=SagarK-paid&utm_medium=SagarK-paid&utm_campaign=SagarK-paid
About Us:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475