Ice Lollies Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Demand & Forecast 2020-2028 – Unilever, Nestlé, General Mills, YILI; Mars, Incorporated, Blue Bell Creameries

Ice lollies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in the levels of lactose-free ice cream products drives the ice lollies market.

Ice lollies is also known as ice pops or popsicles are fruit-flavoured milk or water-based frozen snack type food product that is sold on a stick or in a cube-shape. It is different from ice cream as it is frozen while the flavours have been incorporated in the base of milk or water without concerns of ice formation. The stick is used to hold the food while it consumed.

About Ice Lollies Market:

Rising availability of various flavored ice creams is a vital factor escalating the market growth, also rising disposable incomes, improving purchasing power of consumers, rise in the per capita consumption in emerging regions like India and China, rising consumption of take-home ice cream products, growing demand for lactose-free products across the globe and rising demand for ice creams from younger demographics and emerging middle class are the major factors among others driving the ice lollies market briskly. Moreover, rising research and development activities and increasing modernization in the new products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the ice lollies market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

Ice Lollies Market Covers the Manufacturers:

The major players covered in the ice lollies market report are Unilever, Nestlé, General Mills Inc., YILI INC.; Mars, Incorporated, Blue Bell Creameries, LOTTE CONFECTIONERY CO.LTD., G.C.M.M.F. Ltd, Turkey Hill Dairy, Wells Enterprises, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Unikai Foods, Blue Skies, Pure Ice Cram Co LLC, IFFCO, Kahala Franchising, L.L.C. and AM.D.Q. CORP. other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analyst understands competitive strengths and provides competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Ice Lollies Market Segment by Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

GCC

Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Ice Lollies Market Report Answers Following Questions:

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What will be the Ice Lollies market share?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Major Topics Covered in this Report –

Chapter 1 Study Coverage

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Size by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Production by Regions

Chapter 5 Consumption by Regions

Chapter 6 Market Size by Type

Chapter 7 Market Size by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter 9 Production Forecasts

Chapter 10 Consumption Forecast

Chapter 11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

Chapter 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

Chapter 13 Key Findings

Chapter 14 Appendix

