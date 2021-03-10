Human Vaccines Market: Competitive Landscape & Regional Assessment

Global Human Vaccine Market – Scope of Report

TMR’s report on the global human vaccine market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of these indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The report provides revenue of the global human vaccine market for the period 2017–2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2027 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global human vaccine market during the forecast period.

The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global human vaccine market.

Human Vaccines Market- Key Trends

According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global human vaccine market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, extremely low risk of serious and fatal side effects, education and awareness through various governmental and non-profit organizations, growing preference for outsourcing of vaccine manufacturing are projected to drive the global human vaccine market during the forecast period

According to the report, the global human vaccine market was valued at US$ 8 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2019 to 2027

Education and Awareness through Various Governmental and Non-Profit Organizations Boost Market Growth

The vaccine market is also growing due to increasing awareness and education about the benefits associated with vaccination programs. Every year in the U.S., August is celebrated as the National Immunization Awareness Month.

During this month, families, friends, and colleagues are reminded to stay up-to-date on vaccine shots. People also share strategies to increase immunization rates among their communities.

The National Association of School Nurses, a non-profit specialty nursing organization, along with Sanofi Pasteur is creating awareness to help prevent children and teens from getting infected by meningococcal disease, through a public health initiative ‘Voices of Meningitis’. Increasing awareness among people as a result of the aforementioned initiatives is likely to contribute to market growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

Strict Regulatory Pathway and High Cost Associated With New Vaccine Discovery and Development to Hamper Market

Regulatory requirements for developing a new vaccine are quite challenging, and a company engaged in the discovery and development of a new vaccine can take up to 12 years to 15 years to commercialize it.

years to years to commercialize it. The average cost to discover and develop a new vaccine is estimated to be US$ 1,000 Mn to US$ 2,000

Mn to US$ Therefore, stringent regulatory approval process and high cost associated with new vaccine discovery and development have been identified as major restraints of the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Key Players of Human Vaccines Market Report:

This report profiles major players in the global human vaccine market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments

The global human vaccine market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a number of international as well as regional players

Leading players operating in the global human vaccine market are AstraZeneca plc Bavarian Nordic Bharat Biotech CSL Limited, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. GlaxoSmithKline plc Johnson & Johnson Merck & Co, Inc. Mymetics Novartis AG Pfizer, Inc. Sanofi S.A. Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. among others



