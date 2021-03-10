Human Growth Hormone (hGH) Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global human growth hormone market was valued at $2,840.70 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5,563.60 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Human growth hormone is a protein made by the pituitary gland and is secreted into the bloodstream to other parts of the body. Its production is regulated by an intricate set of hormones produced in the hypothalamus gland, intestinal tract, and pancreas. Further, these hormones act on several tissues throughout the body. In adolescents, it stimulates the growth of bone and cartilage. Whereas in adults, it boosts protein production, promotes the utilization of fat, interferes with the action of insulin, and raises blood sugar levels. GH also raises levels of insulin-like growth factor. Surge in awareness regarding the effectiveness of growth hormones and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases including growth retardation and pituitary dysfunctions and surge in compliance for growth hormone formulations are the major factors that drive the growth of the global human growth hormone market.

However, the side effects associated with its vigorous usage such as muscle pain, joint pain, and fluid retention and high cost of the treatment hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, stringent government approvals are expected to restrain the growth and development of the market in the coming years. Furthermore, rise in disposable income and surge in healthcare expenditure in developing economies is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. The human growth hormone market can be segmented on the basis of application, route of administration, distribution channel, and region. By application, it is categorized into growth hormone deficiency, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and small for gestational age, and others . By route of administration, it is classified into intravenous, intramuscular, subcutaneous, and oral. On the basis of distribution channel, it is divided into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, clinic, and online pharmacy. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets. ? It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities. ? Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities. ? Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application – Growth Hormone Deficiency – Prader-Willi Syndrome – Turner Syndrome – Small for Gestational Age – Others By Route of Administration – Intravenous – Intramuscular – Subcutaneous – Oral By Distribution Channel – Hospital Pharmacy – Retail Pharmacy – Clinics – Online Pharmacy By Region – North America o U.S. o Canada o Mexico – Europe o Germany o France o UK o Italy o Spain o Rest of Europe – Asia Pacific o Japan o China o India o Australia o Rest of Asia-Pacific – LAMEA o Brazil o Saudi Arabia o South Africa o Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS –

Novo Nordisk – Merck & Co., Inc – Eli Lilly and Company – Pfizer Inc. – Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd – Novartis AG – AnkeBio Co. Ltd – F. Hoffmann-La Roche – Ipsen – Ferring B.V.