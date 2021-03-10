How the Anti-Aging Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?
The major driving factors for the anti-aging market are the rising number of awareness-raising seminars and conferences, surging geriatric population, increasing disposable income, technological advancements, expanding medical tourism sector, and escalating cosmetic surgery volume.
Under segmentation by treatment, the market is classified into anti-pigmentation, hair restoration, breast augmentation, adult acne therapy, chemical peel, liposuction, and others, wherein photorejuvenation, eyelid surgery, and sclerotherapy are included under ‘others’. The industry was dominated by the hair restoration classification in 2019, as hair loss is the most-easily visible sign of aging. With the increasing geriatric population, the volume of hair transplant surgeries is rising around the world, thereby propelling the advance of this industry classification.
North America is the highest revenue contributor to the anti-aging market currently, due to its rising plastic surgery volume, booming geriatric population, and increasing popularity of non-surgical cosmetic procedures and sales of at-home anti-aging products. Asia-Pacific (APAC) would witness the fastest industry advance in the next decade, owing to the rising number of elderly people, cosmetic surgeries, and conferences and seminars, which are helping raise awareness about the various products and treatments available.
