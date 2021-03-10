Hormonal Contraceptives Market Company Profiles, Segments, Size, Landscape, Demand and Recent Trends, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth By 2027

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market is valued at USD 20.82 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 25.95 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 3.20% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand to prevent unwanted pregnancy for birth control due the community awareness in making precise decisions relating to generating and sexual health, increasing female population are expected to boost the growth of hormonal Contraceptives market over forecast period

In its latest report on Hormonal Contraceptives Market provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

The hormonal contraception products include birth control pill, vaginal ring, contraceptive skin patch and hormone-releasing contraceptive coils. The Hormonal techniques include an implant, an intrauterine device (IUD), injections, pills, a vaginal ring, and a skin patch. These schemes consist of the utilize of hormones that are produced normally by women, such as estrogen and progesterone, to prevent ovulation and in turn pregnancy. However, they do not provide protection against HIV or other sexually transmitted infections. The Contraception entails artificial or deliberate techniques to prevent pregnancy as a consequence of sexual intercourse, by interfering with normal process of ovulation, fertilization, and implantation using barriers, drugs, medical devices or surgical techniques. The Variety of contraceptives such as condoms is used to prevent potential exposure to infection or sexually transmitted diseases. The collective oral contraceptives can increase the risk of certain type of cardiovascular disease in women with a pre-existing condition or already-heightened risk of cardiovascular disease. Smoking metabolic conditions like diabetes, obesity and family history of heart disease are all risk factors which may be exacerbated by the use of certain hormonal contraceptives. The Cervical Chlamydia infections were more frequent in users of hormonal contraception.

Global hormonal contraceptives market report is segmented on the basis of product type, hormone and end user by regional & country level. Based on product type, global Hormonal Contraceptives market is classified as the oral contraceptive pills, vaginal rings, emergency contraceptive pills, transdermal patches and injects able birth control. Based upon hormone, global hormonal contraceptives are classified into combined hormonal contraceptive and progestin-only contraceptive. Based upon end user, global hormonal contraceptives are classified into hospitals, clinics and household.

The regions covered in this hormonal contraceptives market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Hormonal Contraceptives Manufacturers:

Some major key players for global hormonal contraceptives market are,

ALLERGAN

Afaxys Inc.

Bayer AG

Agile Therapeutics Inc

Merck and Co., Inc

Primal Enterprises Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

HLL Lifecare Limited

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd and

Others

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Dynamics

The rapidly increasing cost of living, technological advancements, increasing development of effective female contraceptive drugs and devices, rise global prevalence of sexually transmitted infections (STI) in low income countries, rise in adoption of permanent contraceptive practices instead of crucial family planning is trending the hormonal contraceptives market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 12.8 million of girls aged 15-19 gives birth before reproductive age every year representing 44 births per 1000 adolescent girls in this age group who ultimately need hormonal Contraceptives therapy propelling the growth of this market. However, the side effects associated with temporary or permanent contraception and rising prevalence of sterility rates are restraining growth of the market. The recent growth of this market are urbanization and increased awareness about hormonal contraception and the policies setup by the government to promote hormonal contraception. Additionally, the contraceptive technique that is safe, effective, and acceptable within the cultural, social, religious, and ethical frameworks of individuals and societies would have a significant positive effect on human well-being different than most other products whose development is regulated by the actions of the marketplace, the development of new contraceptives is influenced by often conflicting and uncoordinated public policies. Hence, the impact of these policies, together with other aspects of contraceptive crop, such as the complexity of evaluating their risks and profit& the importance of the social benefits of contraceptive, number of methods currently available has slowed the development of new methods.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the market due to highest market share in terms of profits in overall market of hormonal contraceptives service across the global due to increasing investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new formulation and products. The North America market holds major value share in the global footprint followed by Europe due to high awareness of people about population control, prevalence of infertility and high adoption of contraceptive crop. The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global Hormonal Contraceptives market by the end of the forecast period. However, few rural areas, and cultural and religious opposition in certain emerging countries, such as China, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Philippines, hinder the market growth. The emerging markets have a high potential to grow owing to the maximum proportion of young women who need to use modern contraceptives methods. Further, the government is focusing toward improvising healthcare infrastructure and creating awareness among people for early prevention of unintended pregnancies. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2015, the substantial gaps still persist in the use of modern methods among couples who want to prevent pregnancy, in the less than half of total demand for family planning was being met with modern methods in 54 countries In an additional 76 countries, less than 75 % of total demand was met by use of modern technique in Asia Pacific.

Key Benefits for Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Reports–

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Transdermal Patches, Inject able Birth Control

By Hormone: Combined Hormonal Contraceptive, Progestin-only Contraceptive

By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Household

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

