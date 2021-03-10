Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Size and Forecast 2021 to 2027: By Global Industry Share, Key Leading Countries, Geographic Segmentation, Opportunity by Applications with Covid-19 Impact

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market is valued at USD 1710.70 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 2775.90 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period.

Rising prevalence of pulmonary hypertension, COPD, fibrosis, chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders, will drive homecare oxygen concentrators market over forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of The [email protected]https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1055

** Sample pages for this report are immediately accessible upon request. **

Scope of Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Report

The homecare oxygen concentrator is a device with the intention to concentrates the oxygen as of a gas supply and air surrounding to large prediction in particular evacuating nitrogen to provide the oxygen-enhanced item gas stream. The homecare oxygen concentrator take in air as well as expel nitrogen oxygen enhanced gas for use by those requiring healing oxygen because of low oxygen levels in their blood. the oxygen concentrators are utilized by patients requiring supplemental oxygen for aspiratory issue. For example, bronchitis, emphysema, lung malignancy, and intense pneumonia. The oxygen concentrator works by drawing in the air. Therefore, it separates the oxygen from the other gases using a filter system that allows only the oxygen to pass through the patient. Additionally, the people in the room will still be breathing normal amounts of oxygen. The homecare oxygen concentrator the high prevalence of asthma and several & respiratory disorders the growing concentration of carbon dioxide, pollution, and harmful gases in the result from the atmospheres. Hence, the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is generally diagnosed in middle-aged and older people. In severe cases, doctors recommend oxygen therapies with home oxygen concentrators that help with shortness of breath. The home care medical oxygen concentrators include portable and stationary oxygen concentrators, mostly used in home oxygen therapies. The facilitate preserve patients’ quality of life and reduce healthcare costs related to this chronic disease, clinicians need to accurately diagnose the condition and appropriately manage patients through the long course of their illness. Examples of these devices are AirSep’s lifestyle Portable oxygen concentrator, inogen one G3, VBOX Trooper, EverGo, Invacare XPO2 and iGo.

Global homecare oxygen concentrators market report is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and by regional & country level. Based on product type, global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market is classified as the Portable oxygen concentrators and Stationary oxygen concentrators. Based upon application, global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market is classified into Direct Marketing, Distribution Marketing and Rental Marketing.

The regions covered in this homecare oxygen concentrator’s market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of clinical decision support system is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Companies:

Some major key players for Global homecare oxygen concentrators market are Inogen, Invacare, Philips Respironics, Chart (Airsep), Inova Labs, Teijin, GCE Group, Drive Medical, Precision Medical, AVIC Jianghang,Foshan Kaiya, Beijing North Starand others.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Dynamics –

The rising government initiatives and motivations influence the homecare oxygen concentrators market positively. The scheme such as organizing awareness programs to educate masses regarding respiratory disorders have led to increased patient awareness levels. Additionally, the national heart, lung, and Blood institute develops educational programs, and launched COPD Learn More Breathe Better (LMBB) campaign to raise awareness and educate the public about COPD that will boost the industry growth considerably. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the global burden of disease Study has estimated the worldwide prevalence of COPD as 834 per 100,000 people, which yields approximately 44 million cases of COPD worldwide. In countries with established market economies the prevalence rate was estimated to be as low as 535 per 100,000. One of the major challenges faced by this market is high product costs and stringent FDA regulations pertaining to medical devices are some of the factors likely to restrain growth of the global portable oxygen concentrators market during the forecast period. However, the demand for lighter technology by consumers and need for better mobility support for the aged rises. Furthermore, the most preferred technology for portable home oxygen concentrators as it is more reliable and safe compared to other technologies. n addition, the adoption of these concentrators is growing rapidly in homecare settings due to high patient base coupled with rapidly aging population worldwide.

Get Methodology Of The Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1055

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Drug Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the homecare oxygen concentrators market due to the highest market share in terms of profits in overall market of homecare oxygen concentrators market across the globe. Increasing spending of people, various government initiatives to spread awareness about disease and increasing geriatric population will stimulate industry growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) to U.S. in 2017, the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey found that approximately 22.5 million 9.1% of adults residing in the United States and 7.9 percent of children from about 16.3 million adults (6.6 percent) reported being diagnosed with COPD. About 33.2 million adults reported being diagnosed with chronic lung disease. In addition to this rise in population, the prevalence of chronic lung disease associated with them is responsible for the growth of Homecare Oxygen Concentrators market. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in this market owing to the expanding pervasiveness of COPDs and other respiratory diseases. Moreover, expanding medicinal services use, mindfulness with respect to the mechanical headways utilized in determination, and interest for versatile concentrators are projected to drive the market growth.

Key Benefits for Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Report–

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Segmentation –

By Product Type: Portable oxygen concentrators, Stationary oxygen concentrators

By Application: Direct Marketing, Distribution Marketing, Rental Marketing

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

Chapter – Report Methodology

1.1. Research Process

1.2. Primary Research

1.3. Secondary Research

1.4. Market Size Estimates

1.5. Data Triangulation

1.6. Forecast Model

1.7. USP’s of Report

1.8. Report Description

Chapter – Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview: Qualitative Analysis

2.1. Market Introduction

2.2. Executive Summary

2.3. Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Classification

2.4. Market Drivers

2.5. Market Restraints

2.6. Market Opportunity

2.7. Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Trends

2.8. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.9. Market Attractiveness Analysis

Chapter – Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Overview: Quantitative Analysis Chapter – Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis: Segmentation By Type Chapter – Global Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Analysis: Segmentation By Application

Get Full Report :@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/healthcare/global-homecare-oxygen-concentrators-market-size