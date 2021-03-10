Home Care Medical Devices Market is Driven by Increased Affordability of Portable Devices

Home care medical devices are intentional for use in any location outside a professional health care facility. A user could be a caregiver, patient, or family member who directly uses a home care medical device or offers assistance in using it. A skilled health care professional is a licensed health care professional with expert skills and proficiency in the use of the home care medical devices such that they can aid or train caregivers and recipients to use and maintain the device.

The home care medical devices market consists of scooters, wheelchairs, oxygen treatment equipment, lifts, accessibility beds, and toilets. These have until lately been sold primarily through distributers. Medical devices are essential as patients shift to home care services for long-term care or recovery. As a result, multifaceted medical devices are used more often in homes, many times under inappropriate conditions. This in turn has adverse effects on the safety of patients as well as effective operation of such home care medical devices, particularly those with particular necessities for correct operation or maintenance.

A large geriatric population is reliant on assistance for movement. Wheelchair technology is developing to provide people with disabilities a comfort in mobility. Mobility of people with disabilities depends on wheelchair which resolves the purpose to a larger extent. Manual and power wheelchairs are used by people depending on their requirements. Several issues control the choice of a wheelchair, such as some patients look for reimbursement availability and cost effective devices.

Medical scooters is a rapidly growing segment of the global home care medical devices market due to the feature of mobility for aged patients and performance in an outdoor location. Rise in incidence of COPD is a key driver of the global home care medical devices market. Increased affordability of portable devices and oxygen supported mobile lifestyle is driving the growth of global home care market. The number of distributers in the global home care medical devices market has decreased due to direct distribution through online sales. This has led to distribution channel consolidation.

The global home care medical devices market can be segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the global market can be categorized into wheelchairs, scooters, oxygen treatment equipment, accessibility beds, lifts, toilets, and others.

According to the American Association for Homecare, more than 8 million people in the U.S. depend on durable medical equipment and services at home to treat conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Lou Gehrig’s disease, spinal cord injuries, lung disease such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), congestive heart failure, sleep apnea, and diabetes.

The global home care medical devices market has experienced significant growth over the past decade driven by technological advancements and increase in geriatric population. Rise in health care costs has been a fundamental factor for the shift in focus of health care from hospitals to home. Government initiatives to support home health care is anticipated to drive the market.

The global home care medical devices market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for home care medical devices, followed by Europe, attributed to the increase in geriatric population in these regions. The home care medical devices market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant growth rate.

Key players in the global home care medical devices market include AirSep, SeQual, Drive Medical, Graham Field, Inogen, Invacare, Meyra, Permobil, O2Concepts Oxlife, Philips Respironics, Pride Mobility, Sunrise Medica, Teijin Limited, and TiLite.

