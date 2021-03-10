Healthcare Chatbots Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

The global healthcare chatbots market accounted for $116.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $345.3 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2019 to 2026.

A chatbot is a program that works on artificial intelligence for stimulation of interactive human conversation. These programs run by using key pre-calculated user phrases and auditory or text-based signals. A healthcare chatbot is an artificial intelligence program that is employed in the healthcare domain where the user can schedule appointment with doctors, locate health clinics, and access medication information. Moreover, healthcare chatbots can also be employed for checking symptoms to identify a disease or condition.

Furthermore, other uses of healthcare chatbots include medical and drug information assistance, healthcare professional assistance, and others. Rise in hospital cost savings due to use of healthcare chatbots across the globe is a compelling factor that boots the growth of the healthcare chatbots market. Moreover, surge in internet connectivity and smart device adoption is another factor that contributes toward the growth of the market. In addition, the increase in patient waiting time and lack of efficient patient management across the globe also boosts the growth of the healthcare chatbots market. Furthermore, growth potential offered by rise in awareness during the forecast period offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

However, the concerns related to the data privacy hinder the growth of this market. The healthcare chatbots market is segmented on the basis of application, deployment, end user, and region to provide a detailed assessment of the market. Based on application, the market is divided into symptoms check, medical and drug information assistance, appointment scheduling and monitoring, and other applications. Based on deployment, the market is divided into cloud-based, and on premise. Based on end user, the market is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, patients, and other end users. Based on region, the healthcare chatbots market size is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS –

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis along with the current global healthcare chatbots market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment. – The market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the industry. – A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning. – The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

Key Market Segments –

By Application o Symptoms Check o Medical & Drug Information Assistance o Appointment Scheduling & Monitoring o Other Applications – By Deployment o Cloud-based o On-premise – By End User o Healthcare Providers o Healthcare Payers o Patients o Other End Users – By Region o North America U.S. Canada Mexico o Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe o Asia-Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific o LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA

List of key players profiled in the report: –

Ada Digital Health Ltd. – Ariana – Babylon Healthcare Service Limited – Buoy Health, Inc. – GYANT.Com, Inc. – Infermedica Sp. z o.o – Microsoft – PACT Care B.V. – Sense.ly Inc. – Your.MD LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request) – HealthTap, Inc. – Safe in breastfeeding Safe In Breastfeeding