Health Facilities Management Market Global Outlook 2021, Technology Trends, Industry Growth, Opportunities, Size Estimation, Top Company Share, Regional Forecast to 2027

Health Facilities Management Market is valued at USD 189.25 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 436.48 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.68% over the forecast period.”

Increasing demand for community-based healthcare centers to deliver better patient outcomes, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and growing aging population are the key factors fuelling the growth of the health facilities management market .

A research report on Health Facilities Management Market features a succinct analysis on the latest market trends. The report also includes detailed abstracts about statistics, revenue forecasts and market valuation, which additionally highlights its status in the competitive landscape and growth trends accepted by major industry players.

Health facilities management enables the cleanliness, saves money and provides employee safety and improves productivity. A non profit organization or private organization that render asset and facility management services to the healthcare industry which includes medical wards, sickness bays, healthcare facilities, hospital premises, medical equipment and medicine storage areas. Healthcare facilities management is important for healthcare facilities to safeguard service requests are provided efficiently to maintain operations without obstacles. Medical facilities management helps to reduce loss to the hospitals as they support in saving time, efforts and workforce. The health management facilities are strengthening the relationship between hospitals and patients.

Health facilities management market is segmented on the basis of service type, end users and by region. Based on service type the market is segmented into Stand-alone Systems and Integrated Systems. Based on end users the market is segmented into hospitals, clinic and other.

The regions covered in this health facilities management market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of health facilities management market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

ABM Industries Inc.

Aramark Corporation

Compass Group plc

Ecolab, Inc

ISS World Services A/S

Jones Lang LaSalle, IP, Inc.,

Manutencoop Facility Management S.p.A. (MFM)

Medxcel Facility Management

Mitie Group plc

OCS Group

Secro Group plc

Sodexo

Vanguard Resources

UEM Edgenta Berhad

Others

Health Facilities Management Market Dynamics:

Increasing demand for community based healthcare centers to deliver better patient outcomes, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and growing aging population are the key factors supporting the growth of health facilities management market within the forecast period. The growing prevalence of chronic related diseases like diabetes, cancer, Asthma as well as the new building designs to promote good care service, ensure safety and hygiene for patients are some key factors leading to an increased demand for this market. For example; around 133 million Americans with 45% of the population have at least one chronic disease. Furthermore, increasing need for improving health facilities can help to coordinate patients’ room data, medical facilities, building equipment, security, cleanliness and maintenance. Many healthcare organizations are moving to a facility management in an effort to better manage costs, respond to regulatory requirements, and support quality of health services. However, highly skilled facility managers are needed to manage the healthcare service may hamper the growth of this market.

North America is expected to dominate the Health Facilities Management Market

North America is expected to dominate the health facilities management market due to well established healthcare infrastructure, increasing incidences of chronic diseases and surge in number of health centers. For example; health centers play an important role in the U.S. health care system, delivering care to over 27 million people in order to produce better outcomes for their patients and for the communities. Moreover, chronic diseases are responsible for seven out of every 10 deaths in the U.S., killing over 1.7 million Americans every year. Asia pacific is emerging as the fastest growing region in terms of health facilities management. This is because rising aging population and increasing investments in healthcare facilities associated with greater demand for health care services.

Health Facilities Management Market Segmentation –

By Service Type: Stand-alone Systems, Integrated Systems

By End Users: Hospitals, Clinic, Other

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

