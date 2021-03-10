Hand Sanitizer Market Players Targeting Municipal Applications to Drive Growth: Trends Market Research

Global Hand Sanitizer Market was valued US$1.2 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reach approximately US$2.1 Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about 9.7 % during a forecast.

Hand Sanitizer Market is segmented by Product, by distribution channel, by End-use, and by region. Based on product type hand sanitizer market is segmented into Gel, Foam, Spray, and Others. In terms of distribution channel hand sanitizer market is divided into Online Store, Offline Store, and Others. Restaurants, Schools, Hospitals, Household Purpose, and Others are end-user segments of Hand Sanitizer Market. Geographically hand sanitizer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Prevention from transmission infection that is mainly caused by hand transmission, which in turn leads to various diseases such as the food-borne disease, is driving the hand sanitizer market. Growing consumer inclination towards health & wellness and product innovation such as the addition of alcohol-free ingredients in the formulation of sanitizers are projected to boost the growth of the global hand sanitizer market. Additionally, improvement in living standards, increase in awareness about hand hygiene, and rising support from an organization such as WHO, FDA is driving the market growth. A convenient refillable dispenser is trending in the hand sanitizer market.

Foam-based hand sanitizer is expected to witness higher growth rate as it is relatively smaller than other forms of hand sanitizer and foam hand sanitizers easily cling to hands during the application of the products. Foam hand sanitizers are more expensive compared to another type of hand sanitizers. Gel-based hand sanitizers to hold significant market share during the forecast period. A gel-based product is easy availability, more effective to eradicate germs as compared to spray and other types of hand sanitizers.

The departmental store holds the major share in the hand sanitizer market followed by pharmacy store segment. Attractive discount policies offered by vendors fuel the growth of departmental stores. However, online store registers the highest growth rate, owing to an increase in the penetration of mobile phones, rise in e-commerce sales, ease payment options, and attractive discounts as compared to stores.

North America dominates the global hand sanitizer market, owing to high hygiene standards among the U.S. population. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to an increase in concern towards health and wellness. Furthermore, improvement in living standards and a rise in disposable income are expected to boost the growth of the Asia-Pacific hand sanitizer market.

Reckitt Benckiser Group, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble, Gojo Industry Inc, Henkel Corporation, Unilever Plc., Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Chattem Inc., Best Sanitizers Inc., Kutol Products Company, Linkwell corporation are players in the hand sanitizer market.

Scope of the Global Hand Sanitizer Market

Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type:

Gel

Foam

Spray

Global Hand Sanitizer Market Distribution Channel Type:

Online Store

Offline Store

Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Distribution Channel Type:

Restaurants

Schools

Hospitals

Household Purpose

Others

Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key Player analyzed in the Global Hand Sanitizer Market:

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Himalaya Drug Company

Procter and Gamble

Gojo Industry Inc

Henkel Corporation

Unilever Plc.

Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc.

Chattem Inc.

Best Sanitizers Inc.

Kutol Products Company

The Himalaya drug company

Linkwell corporation

Top Reports