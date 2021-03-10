Government Initiatives to Escalate Saudi Arabia Facility Management Market Growth

The Saudi Arabia facility management market size is expected to rise from $32,480.4 million in 2019 to $76,244.9 million by 2030. Additionally, the increasing focus of the Saudi government toward economic diversification is also benefitting the market.

The government of Saudi Arabia is attempting to reduce its dependency on the oil & gas sector by developing a long-term economic plan that incorporates economic reform plans, such as ‘Saudi Vision 2030’. Under this initiative, the government aspires to develop public sectors that encompass tourism, health, recreation, infrastructure, and education. The development of these sectors will increase the adoption of several maintenance services, thereby, propelling the growth of the market.

As for the strategic measures, players in the market are focusing on winning client deals. Keeping up with the trend, Tadbeir Company Ltd. signed a contract with Emaar Middle East LLC, in December 2018, to offer facility management services at Jeddah Gate. The company will provide its services at a residential tower and Emaar square that host several restaurants, showrooms, buildings, and a public plaza that spreads across an area of 413,000 square meters.

Other players in the Saudi Arabian facility management market include Nesma Trading Co. Ltd., Petrojana, EMCOR Group Inc., Al Borj International, Khidmah LLC, Interserve plc., and Engie S.A. All these players aim at bagging contracts for large infrastructure facilities. In the same vein, EMCOR Group Inc. entered into a contract with Tatweer Buildings Company to offer facility management services for three years. EMCOR would provide facility management services to 2,714 Saudi schools, including those in the cities of Madinah, Mecca, and Jeddah.

Market Segmentation by Service

Property

Cleaning

Security

Catering

Support

Environmental Management

Market Segmentation by End User

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Market Segmentation by Mode

In-House

Outsourced

Market Segmentation by Type