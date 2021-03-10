Gluten-Free Market 2021 Top Companies are Enjoy Life Foods, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Glutafin, Nestle

Gluten Free Market to reach around U.S $8.7 billion by 2025; from about U.S $5.4 billion in 2018.

Gluten free market is increasing by leaps and bounds, and experts expect more than 7% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in a span of 5 years, i.e. from 2019 to 2025. The present and future status of gluten free market is driven by factors like A increasing number of gluten-intolerant working people globally and growing awareness about gluten free product is anticipated to surge the gluten free market during the forecast period.

The same report also suggests that this segment can expect promising return from the markets of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

Gluten-free trends to watch in 2020:

The rising awareness and importance of gluten related illnesses, such as coeliac disease, is encouraging those looking to remove gluten from their diets to take a more holistic approach Gluten free beauty products are on rise because major brands are realizing that individuals with celiac disease can have reactions to gluten in other products, even when eating isn’t involved. Gluten-sensitive consumers don’t want to use or put things on their lips that have gluten because that can then cause a form of dermatitis herpetiformis, which manifests as a skin disease sans G.I. symptom. Glutenfree flours trends is rising in the market due to heath awareness among American people. Ready to eat Gluten-free product are catching traction due to convenience of food, meals that are quick and have heat-and-eat element and get ready in minimum time. Where gluten fee product is on rise, how can beverage company stay behind? Tequila, vodka and even beer companies are becoming more interested in gluten-free certification.

Gluten-free Companies:

Enjoy Life Foods

Kellogg

PepsiCo

Glutafin

The Pillsbury Company LLC

Nestle

Bob’s Red Mill

General Mills

Avena Foods Limited

GF Harvest

Arrowhead Mills

Hershey’s

various

United State is projected to show considerable growth in the gluten-free product market, owing to the growing demand for gluten-free products. The demand for gluten-free products in this region is driven by an increasing preference for ancient grains, such as sorghum. Rising cases of celiac disease in European Region is driving towards focusing on gluten-free products.

There are many companies are entering into this segment to sustain in market. Some of the key players of the gluten-free market are Alara Wholefoods Ltd., Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company, Amy’s Kitchen, Bagrrys India Ltd., Nestle, Nature’s Path, Raisio, Uncle Tobys, Weetabix, MOMA, Country Choice, General Mills, Kellogg’s and Quaker Oats Company, among others.

Segmentation of Gluten-free Market

By product type: fruits and vegetables, potato, lentils, unprocessed meat, rice, Gluten-free substitutes (pasta, bread, cereals, flour, crackers and snack foods)

By end use: commercial (food processing), foodservice and household

Gluten-free beauty product attracting health and beauty sector investors to invest in the gluten free market.

Growing awareness of the negative results, such as rashes and headaches of beauty product are driving the consumers towards gluten free beauty product consumption during the forecast period. In addition, Positive capitalization in the gluten free market is creating positive environment among market players who has not accepted gluten free trends.

Key Benefits for Gluten free market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

