Global Vitamin D Testing Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis To 2021 – 2027 | Top Players-Abbott, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Vitamin D testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1481.9 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.20% in the above-mentioned forecast period.

The major players covered in the vitamin D testing market report are

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,

Abbott,

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited,

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated.,

bioMérieux SA,

DiaSorin S.p.A., Biokit S.A.,

Tosoh Bioscience, Inc.,

Qualigen, Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.,

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Immunodiagnostic Systems.,

RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH,

Beckman Coulter, Inc.,

The Vitamin D Company,

Danaher

Global Vitamin D Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Vitamin D testing market is segmented on the basis of product, application technique, patient, indication, and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, vitamin D testing market is segmented into 25 -hydroxy vitamin D testing, 1,25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing, and 24,25-dihydroxy vitamin D testing.

On the basis of application, vitamin D testing market is segmented into clinical testing, and research testing.

Based on technique, vitamin D testing market is segmented into radioimmunoassay, ELISA, HPLC, LC-MS, and others.

On the basis of patient, vitamin D testing market is segmented into adult, and paediatric.

Based on indication, vitamin D testing market is segmented into osteoporosis, rickets, thyroid disorders, malabsorption, vitamin D deficiency, and others.

Vitamin D testing market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, home care, point-of-care, and others.

Drivers:Vitamin D Testing Market

Increasing health awareness among the patients and rising benefits of vitamin D testing will help in enhancing the growth of the market.

Surging volume of patients suffering from chronic disease and vitamin D deficiency, rising per capita income of the people, growing number of geriatric population across the globe, prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure which will likely to enhance the growth of the vitamin D testing market in the forecast period of 2020-2027. On the other hand, rising demand of point of care testing along with increasing trends of homecare testing which will further bring various opportunities for the growth of the vitamin D testing market in the above mentioned forecast period.

