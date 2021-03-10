Global Self-Healing Hydrogels Market To Set Amazing Growth By Key Players Coloplast, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith + Nephew, Derma Sciences Inc., DSM

Self-healing hydrogels market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to grow at a CAGR of xx% [Uk1] in the above mentioned forecast period.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN SELF-HEALING HYDROGELS MARKET

Increasing cases of diabetic foot ulcers:

The hydrogels are used to treat and cure diabetic foot ulcers and while the time diabetic foot ulcer have been increased significantly. Mentioned below are some of the important statistics related to diabetic foot ulcers:

According to National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2017, the prevalence of ulcers is higher in males 4.5% than in females 3.5%. It also reports that diabetic foot ulcers is more prevalent in type 2 diabetic patients 6.4% than type 1 diabetics 5.5%.

As per the Journal of Diabetes Research in 2017, approximately 13.6% patients suffered from diabetic foot ulcers.

According to the American Podiatric Medical Association, in 2016, approximately 14.0% to 24.0% Americans suffered from diabetic foot ulcers have amputations.

Global Self-Healing Hydrogels Market Scope and Market Size

Self-healing hydrogels market is segmented on the basis of type and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type, the self-healing hydrogels market is segmented into chemical crosslinking and physical crosslinking.

The application segment of self-healing hydrogels market is segmented into tissue engineering and regeneration, polymer scaffolds, drug delivery system, sealant and others.

