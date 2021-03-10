Global Precision Medicine Market 2020- Industry Forecast with Recent Trends, Size, Share, Statistics, Competition Strategies, Application, Region and Analysis 2026||PERSONALIS INC, GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG

In the Precision Medicine marketing report; a meticulous investment analysis is given which forecasts forthcoming opportunities for the market players. This market report is the outcome of incessant efforts guided by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts and brilliant researchers. They work with respect to detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs. The Precision Medicine market report makes business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. Businesses can confidently use the data, statistics, research, and insights about the market covered in this report to make decisions about business strategies and to achieve maximum return on investment (ROI).

Global precision medicine market to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growing prevalence of cancer worldwide and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global precision medicine market are Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Bayer AG, PERSONALIS INC, GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES, INC., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, BIONTECH SE, Advaxis, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bioven International Sdn Bhd, Agenus Inc., Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH, Immunovative Therapies, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gritstone Oncology, NantKwest, Inc among others.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable oncology patients worldwide is driving the market growth

Growing approval of personalized medicines from the regulatory authorities acts as a market driver

Advancing in the field and emerging innovation to established an approach for treating many disease by personalized medicines is accelerating the market growth

On-going clinical trials yields promising results of personalized medicines which in turns boost the health care industries is also enhancing the market growth

Market Restraints

Substantial applications due to lack of research particularly in the area of scientific discovery is restraining the growth of this market

Lack of government initiatives and reimbursement polices restricts the market growth

Scientific and technological challenges to develop the personalized medicines is also hampering the market growth

Precision Medicine Market Developments

XIFIN, Inc announced the launch of VisualStrata in January 2019. This is a precise medicine information technology system which has the ability to curate and visualize clinical, medical, and financial data so they can manage the patient’s journey through diagnosis, care and results.

Konica Minolta, Inc. announced the launch of their new Konica Minolta Precision Medicine Japan, Inc. in September 2018. This new company will offer high-end precision medicine devices and testing services. To promote the production of tailored treatments, KMPMJ will provide tools to define and monitor disease-linked biomarkers and related services.

Segmentation: Global Precision Medicine Market

By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Others

By Technologies

Pharmacogenomics

Point-of-Care Testing

Stem Cell Therapy

Pharmacoproteomics

Others

By Indication

Oncology

Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

Immunology Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

By Drugs

Alectinib

Osimertinib

Mepolizumab

Aripiprazole lauroxil

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast Precision Medicine market on the basis of type, function and application.

