Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2020 | Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by 2027

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is forecasted to grow at 7.6% for 2018-2025 with factors such as slow regulatory procedures and expensive installation stalling the growth of the market in emerging economies

Medical equipment maintenance market has shown an exceptional penetration in developed economies of North America. Prevalence of improved healthcare infrastructure, adoption of advanced technology and rising occurrence of lifestyle related diseases among growing population will drive the market growth.

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the medical equipment maintenance market is attaining a significant growth due to factors such as rising adoption of innovative equipment, increasing preferences for purchase of refurbished medical devices, focus on preventive medical equipment maintenance which will uplift the growth of the market in the forecast period of 2018-2025

Scope of the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

Medical equipment maintenance market is segmented on the basis of countries into U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, South Korea, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC)as a part of Asia-Pacific (APAC), U.A.E, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

All country based analysis of the medical equipment maintenance market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of device, the market is segmented into imaging equipment, endoscopic device, surgical instrument, electro-medical equipment and others. Based on service type, the market is segmented into preventive maintenance, corrective maintenance and operational maintenance. Based on service provider, the market is segmented into original equipment manufacturers, independent service organizations and in-house maintenance. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into private-sector organizations and public-sector organizations.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Canon Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA,

Medtronic

Hitachi, Ltd.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HOYA GROUP

