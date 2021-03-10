Global Laboratory Shakers Market: Emerging Trends, Business Growth Opportunities, Major Driving Factors

A laboratory equipment used to mix, agitate, or blend substances in a tube or flask by shaking them is known as laboratory shaker. These shakers are used to homogenize the mixture. Shakers are mostly used in fields of biology and chemistry. A laboratory shaker has a base that has a motor and a platform above it. The platform shakes with the help of the motor and thereby, the sample is mixed. Shakers have different motions. Some of the shakers have platforms that tilt from side to side, while some of them have platforms that tilt up and down. These shakers can accommodate varied types of sample sizes from liters to microliters.

Global Laboratory Shakers Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

The global laboratory shakers market is estimated to experience steady growth during the forecast period. Surge in the number of industry users and increase in the inclination toward automation are a few factors likely to fuel the market during the forecast period. Increase in the number of primary end-users such as molecular biology companies, chemical companies, and protein engineering laboratories is also driving the market. Increasing adoption of technologically advanced instruments in developing countries, high adoption in developed countries, user-friendliness in case of large-scale homogenization, increasing investments in R&D activities in developed as well as developing countries, and rising number of research laboratories are some factors projected to propel the global laboratory shakers market during the forecast period. Increase in the cost of equipment with rise in automation is one of the factors that may restrain the global laboratory shakers market in the near future.

The global laboratory shakers market can be segmented on the basis of product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global laboratory shakers market can be segmented into vortex shakers, platform shakers, orbital shakers, rocking shakers, incubator shakers, and others. The vortex shakers segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the global market from 2017 to 2025, due to better efficacy and efficiency of mixing offered by these shakers. Based on application, the global laboratory shakers market can be divided into microbiology, protein engineering, molecular biology, chemistry, and others. The microbiology segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market between 2017 and 2025, due to growing research activities in the microbiology field. Based on end-user, the global laboratory shakers market can be divided into diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, industries, and others.

Geographically, the global laboratory shakers market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Both in terms of value and volume, North America dominates the global laboratory shakers market. Factors attributable to growth of the market in North America include developed health care infrastructure, increased prevalence of diseases, high adoption of laboratory shakers, rise in health care expenditure, and trending automation in the region. Europe also holds a significant share of the global laboratory shakers market, due to growing research activities in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly expanding market for laboratory shakers between 2017 and 2025, owing to factors such as introduction of new technologies, rise in disposable income, increase in the number of laboratories and industries in countries such as India and Japan.

Key Players of Global Laboratory Shakers Market:

Key players are adopting strategies such as development of user-friendly and cost-effective products, mergers and acquisitions, extensive R&D activities, and geographical expansion.

In order to attain a significant position in the global laboratory shakers market, key players are adopting strategies such as development of user-friendly and cost-effective products, mergers and acquisitions, extensive R&D activities, and geographical expansion. Some of the prominent players operating in the global laboratory shakers market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Boekel Scientific, Eppendorf, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Benchmark Scientific, Inc., and IKAWorks, Inc.

