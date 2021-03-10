Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Invisible Orthodontics Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The Invisible Orthodontics industry will relinquish an approximated estimate at a frequency of 12.6% for the projection space of 2021 to 2028 with factor such as growing popularity of minimally invasive treatment devices across the globe, increased incidence of malocclusion and technological advancements in invisible orthodontics.

However, the high cost of invisible orthodontics along with the stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of the invisible orthodontics market in the given forecast period.

Global Invisible Orthodontics Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for invisible orthodontics in North America region has the highest market share followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Market leader is Align Technology, Inc. which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 45% to 50%. The company has gained outstanding sales through providing invisible orthodontics.

In December 2020, ALIGNERCO announced that it has launched its innovative product named NightOnly clear aligners which are clear aligners for discreet night time. This new range of aligners launched by the company in affordable price in the U.S. has increased its credibility in the market leading to increased demand for the products in the market.

Scope of the Invisible Orthodontics Market

Global invisible orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Russia, Turkey, rest of Europe, China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt, rest of Middle East and Africa, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America.

All country based analysis of global invisible orthodontics market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. On the basis of product and services, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into products and services. On the basis of age groups, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into children, adults and teenagers. On the basis of application, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into crowding, excessive spacing, malocclusion and others. On the basis of end user, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, orthodontic clinics and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the invisible orthodontics market is segmented into direct sales and third party distributors.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report

3M

Candid Care Co.

Henry Schein Orthodontics (a subsidiary of Henry Schein, Inc.)

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

G&H Orthodontics

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

DynaFlex

American Orthodontics

Align Technology, Inc.

rocky mountain orthodontics

DB Orthodontics

Ortho-Care (UK) Ltd

FORESTADENT – Bernhard Foerster GmbH

