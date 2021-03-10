Global Human Microbiome Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Human Microbiome Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

The human microbiome is the absolute measure of all microbiota which are residing in human tissues and bio fluids together with the corresponding anatomical sites in which they reside such as uterus, ovarian follicles, saliva, mammary glands, gastrointestinal, and other. Some of the common types of the human microbiota are viruses, fungi, and bacteria. Such human microbes are so common in the body that they contribute between 2-3 kg. Most human microbiota members benefit people by providing them with features they would otherwise not acquire. Some of the microorganisms in the human microbiota are linked with pathogenic organisms or has the capability to be pathogenic.

Some of the factors responsible for the growth of Human Microbiome Market are:

Rise in incidence of chronic diseases : Chronic diseases are those conditions which are usually not cured by any medication or vaccination. They usually last for more than 3 months and usually get worse with the time duration. They are very common in aging population. Some of the common types of the chronic diseases are stroke, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, and other. The main factors responsible for the chronic diseases are unhealthy lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption, poor nutrition and diet intake, among others

: Chronic diseases are those conditions which are usually not cured by any medication or vaccination. They usually last for more than 3 months and usually get worse with the time duration. They are very common in aging population. Some of the common types of the chronic diseases are stroke, diabetes, cancer, heart diseases, and other. The main factors responsible for the chronic diseases are unhealthy lifestyle, excessive alcohol consumption, poor nutrition and diet intake, among others Increase in the aging population: The population of the world is aging due to an increase in life expectancy and a decline in fertility. It has been found that people above 50 are facing many chronic diseases such as hypertensions, asthma, diabetes, strokes among others. The main factor due to which the market is experiencing this growth trend is the prevalence of different chronic diseases associated with the aging population. This prevalence is directly affecting the market adoption for human microbiome and its commercialization in the market as these organisms have a significant impact on the treatment of these chronic diseases

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Leading Key Players:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global human microbiome market are ENTEROME, Yakult, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Metabiomics Corporation, ViThera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Second Genome Inc., MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS LLC, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Osel, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Seres Therapeutics, Synthetic Biologics, Inc, Synlogic, MICROBIOME THERAPEUTICS, LLC, 4D pharma plc, Metabogen AB, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Symberix, Symbiotix Biotherapies, Inc, among others.

