Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Share, Growth, Statistics, by Application, Production, Revenue & Forecast to 2027

Healthcare supply chain management market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 3.78 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.05% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rising awareness amongst the people regarding the advantages of supply chain management which will enhance the growth of the market.

Global Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Scope and Market Size

Healthcare supply chain management market is segmented on the basis of models, functions, delivery mode, component and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on models, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into make-to-stock model, build-to-order, continuous replenishment model, and chain assembly, other.

On the basis of functions, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into forecasting and planning, inventory management and procurement, internal logistics and operations, warehousing and distribution, reverse and extended logistics, and other.

Based on delivery mode, healthcare supply chain management market is segmented into on-premise, web-based, and cloud.

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Leading Key Players:

The major players covered in the healthcare supply chain management market report are Oracle, SAP SE, Infor., McKesson Corporation, Tecsys Inc., Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC., Cardinal Health., Epicor Software Corporation, LLamasoft Inc., Manhattan Associates., Blue Yonder Group, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Jump Technologies, Inc., Logi-Tag Systems, Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc, Premier, HYBRENT, INC, Arvato Supply Chain Solutions SE among other domestic and global players.

