Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts 2028

The Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market research report offers the market insights from the statistics, gathered from the reliable market information such as manufacturers, channel partners, decision-makers and regulatory bodies. It outlines segment of the market investigates progression such as drivers, limitations and opportunities that at present strongly affect the market and could impact the market in future, Market share analysis mentioned in this Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market report with a specific end goal to clarify the intensity of the rivalry between driving market players working over the globe. It validated primary and secondary research methodology and data sources that are implied to collect key information like market size, trends, revenue and analysis.

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market By Component (Services, Software), Delivery Mode (On-Premise Delivery Models, On-Demand Delivery Models), Type (Descriptive Analytics, Predictive Analytics, Prescriptive Analytics), Application (Insurance Claims Review, Payment Integrity, Other Application), End-User (Private Insurance Payers, Public/Government Agencies, Third-Party Service Providers, Employers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 840.39 million to an estimated value of USD 6432.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 28.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising fraudulent activities is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Healthcare Fraud Detection Market

Healthcare fraud detection is specially designed to prevent healthcare frauds, abuse and waste so that any unauthorized payment and benefits can be avoided. They are usually used to avoid misrepresenting dates, falsification of data by physicians, submitting claims for services not provided etc. Increasing fraudulent activities in healthcare is the major factor fueling the growth of this market.

Competitive Analysis:

Global healthcare fraud detection market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of healthcare fraud detection market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the healthcare fraud detection market are IBM Corporation, Optum, Inc., COTIVITI, INC., McKesson Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SCIOInspire, Corp., Conduent, Inc., HCL Technologies Limited, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Company, Northrop Grumman, LexisNexis, Pondera Solutions, Wipro.

Market Drivers

Rising population adapting health insurance is driving the growth of this market

Increasing fraud and abuse on healthcare spending is another factor driving the market

Market Restraints

Less adoption of Healthcare Fraud Analytics is restraining the growth of this market.

Lack of skilled and trained profession is another factor restraining market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2018, DOJs Healthcare fraud unit announced the launch of their new data analytics team so that they can manage the health care frauds. The main aim is to see address and manage the new frauds trends in the country.

In June 2018, Wipro Limited announced the launch of their end-to-end solution to address the issue of fraud, waste, and abuse in healthcare insurance which will also have Opera Solutions’ powerful AI and machine. This new solution examines the audits, recovery follow up, payment posting and adjustments. The main aim of the launch is to reduce the number of false risk rates and improve the high- risk claims.

