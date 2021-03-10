Global Health Tourism Market Analysis & Technological Innovation by Leading Key Players

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Health Tourism Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Health Tourism Market is estimated to grow at 15.4% for 2018 to 2025 with factors such as increasing medical record transfer issues and rising ethical concerns which are hampering the market growth.

Health tourism market has shown a significant adoption rate and preferences from the Asia- Pacific region. This is due to better healthcare facilities and low cost of the treatment in region, which will accelerate the market growth.

Market Trends:

North America health tourism market is segmented into three notable segments which are treatment, type of intervention and patient mobility.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into cosmetic surgery, dentistry, cardiac surgery, orthopaedic surgery, bariatric surgery, reproductive, oncology, transplantation, eye surgery, diagnostics and others. The dentistry segment is dominating the North America health tourism market.

On the basis of type of intervention, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, bio-medicine, medicaments & medical devices, complementary medicines, non-medical facilities and others

On the basis of Patient mobility, the market is segmented into temporary visitors, long term residents, outsourced patients and common borders

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Health Tourism Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research the health tourism market in developing regions is witnessing a growth in terms of its adoption rate, due to availability of advanced medical facilities, high cost of treatment in developed countries, health insurance portability and growing demand for high quality of service.

Now the question is which are the regions that health tourism market players should target? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated market leaders to target Asia- Pacific developing regions to help them in attaining better volume of revenue generation.

Health tourism market is becoming more competitive every year with cosmetic treatment currently being the largest market type of treatment for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Data Bridge Market Research’s new report highlights the major growth factors and opportunities in the health tourism market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in the report

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Fortis Healthcare

Asian Heart Institute

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

UZ Leuven

SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Prince Court Medical Centre

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited

BARBADOSIVF

