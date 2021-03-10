Global e-Pharma Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players – Research Forecasts To 2026||AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company

Global e-Pharma Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 33.71 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 101.69 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 14.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population over the world and demand of medicines in these populations.

The competitive analysis of the major market players studied in the report, assists businesses take better moves for improving their product and sales. A persuasive e-Pharma report explains strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and their strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions which are vital for the businesses to take better steps to improve their strategies and thereby effectively retail goods and services. Thus, the consistent and extensive market information of this report will definitely help grow business and improve return on investment (ROI).



Few of the major market competitors currently working in e-pharma market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, AbbVie Inc., Aurobindo Pharma, Pfizer Inc., Walmart Inc., Walgreen Co., Express Scripts Holding Company, The Kroger Co., L Rowland & Co, DocMorris, Giant Eagle, Inc., OptumRx, Inc., CVS Health, Merck & Co., Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Market Drivers

Increasing aging population is driving the growth of this market

Rising prevalence for e- prescriptions is another factor driving the market growth.

Market Restraints

Rising number of illegal online pharmacies is restraining the growth of this market

Availability of fake drugs online is another factor restraining the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Giant Eagle Inc. announced its acquisition with Ricker Oil Company Inc. The main of the acquisition is to expand Giant Eagle’s GetGo and Ricker’s brand in Indiana market and provide customers with fresh products and services.

In February 2016, Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. announced the agreement McKesson Corporation for the distribution of generic pharmaceuticals. The main aim of the agreement is to expand their business worldwide and McKesson will distribute all the pharmaceuticals by Walmart.

The main factors behind the growth of the market are:

Increasing aging population: One of the most important factors behind the growth of e-pharmacy is the availability of older population group that have been prescribed a large amount of medicines and drugs by their physicians and therefore require frequent filling of their medicines. This population group also more comfort in various service offerings, and therefore with the availability of e-pharma they can adopt easier ordering of medicines from the comfort of their homes without having to partake any extra efforts to fill their prescriptions

Rising prevalence for e-prescriptions: Along with the availability of e-pharma services, the availability of physicians shifting towards online models of service delivery has resulted in increasing volume of e-prescriptions being available to the different consumers. This model of service delivery results in higher remuneration for the physicians as they do not have to bear the overhead costs of maintaining a particular healthcare facility. The rising availability of e-prescriptions being prescribed to patients is therefore expected to improve the overall share of the market players providing e-pharma services

Segmentation: Global e-Pharma Market

By Type Pharmacy Benefit Manager Legitimate Internet Pharmacy Illegal or Unethical Internet Pharmacy

By Application Hospitals Personal use Government research

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Points to focus in the report

The report offers market share appraisals for regional and global levels To gain detailed overview of parent market Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the market size has been provided. The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global order management software market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. Analyze and forecast e-Pharma market on the basis of type, function and application.

