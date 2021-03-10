Global Dyslexia Treatment Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2020 – 2027

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Dyslexia Treatment Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Charts & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. This also Report has also been compiled to provide various market aspects such as size, share, trends, dynamics, growth, sales, and industry analysis. The competitive analysis taken place in this report include strategic profiling of key market players, their core competencies, their strong and weak points, and the competitive landscape of the market which supports businesses illustrate their individual strategies.

Global Dyslexia Treatment Market By Type (Double Deficit Dyslexia, Visual Dyslexia, Phonological Dyslexia and Others), Therapy Type (Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy), Drug Class (Antihistamine, Central Nervous Stimulant, Anti-Myoclonic and Others), Drugs (Cyclizine, Meclizine, Dimenhydrinate, Methylphenidate and Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Psychiatric Institutions, Rehabilitation Centers, Home Care and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Growing prevalence of dyslexia worldwide is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Emergence of drug used in the treatment of complications associated with dyslexia is propelling the market growth

By Geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

By Therapy Type

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

By Drugs Class

Antihistamine

Central Nervous Stimulant

Anti-Myoclonic

Others

Competitive Analysis:

Global dyslexia treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global dyslexia treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global dyslexia treatment market are Novartis AG, Tris Pharma, Inc, LANNETT, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mallinckrodt, Mayne Pharma, Novel Laboratories Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alvogen, Bionpharma, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V, Ascent Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, Inc, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc , Alkem Labs, Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others

