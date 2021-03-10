Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Covid-19 Impact Analysis To 2021 – 2026|| Top Players-IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes

An all inclusive Drug Discovery Informatics market report enriches with historic data, present market trends, market environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The forecast, analysis and estimations that are carried out in this report are all based upon the finest and well established tools and techniques such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report also measures market drivers, market restraints, challenges, opportunities and key developments in the market. Competitive intelligence covered in the Drug Discovery Informatics report is another very important aspect that assists businesses thrive in the market.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.27% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing investment on R&D is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in drug discovery informatics market are Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc., Schrödinger, LLC, Dassault Systèmes, Charles River, Selvita, Certara, L.P., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc, OpenEye Scientific Software, IO Informatics, Inc., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Insilico Medicine, Charles River, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.