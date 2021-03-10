Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market 2021 extraordinary growth: Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

The global Data Center Infrastructure market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028 from USD 1.5 billion in 2021.

Data center components require significant infrastructure to support the center’s hardware and software. These include power subsystems, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), ventilation, cooling systems, fire suppression, backup generators, and connections to external networks.

Data center infrastructure refers to the core physical or hardware-based resources and components including all IT infrastructure devices, equipment and technologies that comprise a data center.

Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Key Players:-

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co. Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Lenovo Group Ltd.

Microsoft Corp.

Vertiv Group Corp.

Geography of Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market:-

o North America

o Europe

o the Asia Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East & Africa

Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Table of Content (TOC):

1. Chapter1 – Introduction

2. Chapter2 – Research Scope

3. Chapter3 – Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Segmentation

4. Chapter4 – Research Methodology

5. Chapter5 – Definitions and Assumptions

6. Chapter6 – Executive Summary

7. Chapter7 – Market Dynamics

8. Chapter8 – Global Data Center IT Infrastructure Market Key Players

9. Chapter9 – Market during the forecast period 2021-2028

10. Chapter10 – Conclusion

11. Chapter11 – Appendix

