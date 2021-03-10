Global Covid-19 Impact on Turbo Expanders Market to 2027 – ACD LLC, Air Products & Chemicals, Atlas Copco, Baker Hughes, Cryostar, Elliott Group, Honeywell International, R&D Dynamics Corporation, Siemens AG, PJSG “Turbogaz” Inc.,

The turbo expanders market is expected to grow to US$ 570.08 Mn by 2027 from US$ 302.05 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Turbo-expanders are increasingly used for industrial applications such as low-temperature process requirements and liquefaction. Further, turbo-expanders also help in the processes including extraction of natural-gas liquids and ethane from natural gas. The rise in the food processing industry across the world demands installations of large refrigeration systems at the manufacturing as well as distribution plants. Industrial refrigeration systems today are being used in a plethora of industries today that include food processing, chemicals industry, fishing & meat packing industry, the pharmaceutical industry, process industry, and the oil & gas industry. All these industries have significant contributions to drive the turbo expanders market. The installations of turbo-expanders along with the refrigerators enable an increase in the energy efficiencies significantly and thereby mandate their integrations. Refrigeration is vital for reducing post-harvest and post-slaughtering losses and in the preservation of food products. As refrigeration maintains food safety, nutritional and organoleptic qualities, it has become fundamental for the food processing industry.

Major Players in the market are: ACD LLC, Air Products & Chemicals, Atlas Copco, Baker Hughes, Cryostar, Elliott Group, Honeywell International, R&D Dynamics Corporation, Siemens AG, PJSG “Turbogaz”

Global Turbo Expanders Market: Applications and Types

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Loading Device (Compressor, Generator, and Oil Brake); Application (Hydrocarbon, Air Separation, and Others); and End-User (Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Industrial)

