Global CBD Oil Extract Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2027 Tilray GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Tikun Olam, The Cronos Group

CBD oil extract market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 25.57 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.0% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The growing awareness amongst the patients regarding the benefits of CBD oil will help in driving the growth of the market.

Major Market Players With An In-Depth Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria Inc.

Aurora Cannabis.

MARICANN INC

Tilray

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Tikun Olam, The Cronos Group

Segmentation: CBD Oil Extract Market

By Source Type (Hemp, Marijuana)

By Distribution Channel (B2B, B2C)

By End Use (Medical, Personal use, Pharmaceutical, Wellness)

Global CBD Oil Extract Market Scope and Market Size

Based on source type, the CBD oil extract market is segmented into hemp, and marijuana

On the basis of distribution channel, the CBD oil extract market is segmented into B2B, and B2C. B2C has been further segmented into hospital pharmacies, online and retail stores.

CBD oil extract market has also been segmented based onthe end use into medical, personal use, pharmaceutical, and wellness. Medical has been further segmented into chronic pain, mental disorders, cancer and others. Wellness has been further segmented into food & beverages, personal care &cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and others.

The major players covered in the CBD oil extract market report are Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria Inc., Aurora Cannabis., MARICANN INC, Tilray, GW Pharmaceuticals plc.,Tikun Olam, The Cronos Group, Kazmira, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, HempLife Today, CBD American Shaman., PharmaHemp, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC,among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa(MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analystsunderstand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

