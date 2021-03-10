Genomics Market Analysis by Latest Trends, Demand, Key Companies, Sales Data, Recent Developments, Emerging Technologies

According to a study conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global genomics market is expected to generate a revenue of $68.0 billion by 2030, increasing from $18.2 billion in 2019, progressing at a 12.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030).

This can be attributed to the rising number of samples that are being processed at labs, research centers, and several other end-use settings. In addition to this, the growing number of research projects are also resulting in the rising demand for consumables. On the basis of application, the genomics market is categorized into diagnostics, agriculture and animal research, precision medicine, and drug discovery & development. Among which, the diagnostics category held the major share of the market in 2019, owing to the rising research projects related to genetic diseases, including cancer.