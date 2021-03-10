Game Streaming Market 2021 Business Scenario – Amazon.com, Inc, Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited), Facebook Gaming, YouTube Gaming (AlphabetÊIncÕs)

Game Streaming Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Game Streaming market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The game streaming market is expected to register a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The Game Streaming market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: Amazon.com, Inc, Douyu TV (Tencent Holdings Limited), Facebook Gaming, YouTube Gaming (AlphabetÊIncÕs), Mixer ( Microsoft Corporation), AfreecaTV, Nvidia Corporation, Apple, Parsec Cloud, Inc, YY Live, Sony Coporation, Smashcast.tv

– September 2019 – Logitech International S.A. agreed to acquire Streamlabs, which makes the live streaming app Streamlabs OBS, for approximately USD 89 million in cash. This acquisition would enhance the Logitech product portfolio.

– August 2019 – Twitch launched Twitch Studio, which was designed to help new streamers get streaming as soon as possible. Currently, the platform overwhelmingly plays host to video game streams, though its expanding into other domains of live entertainment, like sports and music.

Scope of the Report

As per the World Economic Forum, the eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on different channels such as YouTubes gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018. The eSports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership and increasing popularity, it is anticipated that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the game streaming market in the future.

Key Market Trends

Subscription Services Model is Expected to Register Significant Revenue

– Major companies rely on a fixed revenue from monthly subscriptions than other revenue models. Further, the subscription model provides much data to the game developers, such as most used weapon choices, in-game choices, and game modes. Games such as Counter-Strike and Dota 2 gives more emphasis on the in-game data generated.

– The most significant platforms for the live streaming of games are Twitch and Youtube. According to a new report from StreamElements, Twitch viewers live-streamed a total of 2.72+ billion hours in Q2 or 72.2% of all live hours watched compared with 735.54+ million hours on YouTube Live or 19.5% in Q2 of 2019.

– Further, Twitchs most robust monetization tool is the subscription feature like Netflix and seeing the benefits associated with the subscription model, in 2018, YouTube also opened its sponsorships model, in exchange for exclusive perks such as ad-free streaming, chat features, special emotes, badges and access to archived and private streams.

– This growth is further supported by the rise in the digital payment user base. For instance, in September 2018, Mastercard signed a multi-year partnership with Riot Games. This deal made Mastercard the exclusive global payment services partner for the games global esports events. Further, Mastercard also worked with banking partners to offer unique League of Legends co-branded products in selected markets.

– All the above factors are expected to provide a positive outlook on the growth of subscription-based monetization tools.

China is Expected to Dominate the Market

– China is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the gaming streaming market owing to the popularity of the esports among the youth and supportive government support for the growth of the entire gaming industry.

– China’s most prominent platforms, such as YY Live ( Huya ), and Douyu, make money from user donations to streamers, and in fact, Huya has exceeded 100 million monthly active users (MAU) by December 2018 and also started competing with Twitch in terms of MAU. With the increasing viewership, it is expected that it will have a positive outlook on the market.

– The rapid growth of game streaming in China has attracted a rush of investment, led by China’s sports giant Tencent Holdings Limited. Tencent Holdings Limited is planning for expanding tournaments for hugely popular games like “League of Legends” and “Honor of Kings” in China, which is going to attract global players and viewers.

– Moreover, China is the capital of the esports industry, and the increasing number of esports tournaments in the region would lead to the rise of the game streaming market in China.

