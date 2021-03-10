Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market 2021 Recent Industry Trends and Significant Developments by 2028

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2028)

Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there.

The major players covered in the functional protein for infant formula market report are ADM, DSM, Cargill, Incorporated, BASF SE, Ingredion Incorporated, Roquette Frères, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, Dow, Kemin Industries, Inc. and its group of companies and INVIVO THERAPEUTICS among other domestic and global players.

Functional protein for infant formula market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 5.41 billion and grow at a CAGR of 6.80% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing usage of functional proteins by various end-user industries drives the functional protein for infant formula market.

Functional proteins are biochemical compounds containing polypeptides that carry out biological activities. For instance, the immunoglobulin’s present in colostrum has a positive impact on the immune system of animals. These proteins have some benefits such as improve health, lessen the effect of pathogens and reduces the recovery time after intestinal disorder. Infant formula is also known as baby food and is a type of food that is made and sold to feed infants and toddlers. It contains all the essential nutrients such as DHA, lutein, lactose and vitamin E which help in proper infant care and increase their immunization

By Type (Hydrolysates, Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Casein/Caseinates, Soy Protein),

Source (Animal, Plant),

Application (Growing-up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Specialty)

The countries covered in functional protein for infant formula market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Some Points from Table of Content

COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Functional Protein for Infant Formula Industry Market Report-Development Trends, Threats, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape in 2020

Chapter 1 Functional Protein for Infant Formula Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Functional Protein for Infant Formula

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Functional Protein for Infant Formula industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Functional Protein for Infant Formula Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

