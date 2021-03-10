Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Report 2021 : Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis with Top Countries Data Forecast By 2027

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is valued at USD 3.78 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 5.27 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 4.86% over the forecast period.

Increasing demand for diagnostic treatments, growing number of interventional radiology procedures and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the major factors fuelling the growth of Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

A recent report on Fluoroscopy Equipment Market provides a detailed analysis on the industry size, revenue forecasts and geographical landscape pertaining to this business space. Additionally, the report highlights primary obstacles and latest growth trends accepted by key players that form a part of the competitive spectrum of this business.

Fluoroscopy is a real time projection X-ray imaging that is used in clinical environment. Fluoroscopy equipment is a medical imaging machine that can display continuous X-ray images on a monitor. A fluoroscopy equipment unit include an X-ray table, an under couch tube and overcouch screen. There are mainly two types of fluoroscopic equipment is used such as fixed and mobile based system. A fixed installed fluoroscopic system typically uses a radiolucent patient examination table with a mounted tube and an imaging detector. These machines are normally utilized in catheterization of blood vessels and endoscopy of the gastrointestinal tract. Fluoroscopy is used in a wide variety of examinations and procedures to diagnose patients. For example; it is used in the applications including placement of devices within the body to open narrowed or blocked blood vessels.

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of type, application and region & country level. Based on type, the market is segmented into fluoroscopy device and c-arms. On the basis of application, fluoroscopy equipment market is segmented into orthopedic, cardiovascular, pain management and trauma, neurology, gastrointestinal, urology, general surgery and others.

The regions covered in this fluoroscopy equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of fluoroscopy equipment market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Manufacturers:

Key players of the fluoroscopy equipment market are,

Philips

Siemens

GE

Koninklijke

Shimadzu

Ziehm Imaging

Toshiba, Hitachi

Carestream

Hologic

Lepu

Others

Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Dynamics-

Increasing demand for diagnostic treatments, growing number of interventional radiology procedures and growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are some of the major factors contributing the growth of global fluoroscopy equipment market. For example; according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is among the leading global cause of death accounted for about 17.6 million deaths in 2016 and that is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by the end of 2030. Furthermore, new advancements in X-ray equipment for ﬂuoroscopy are other leading to an increased demand for fluoroscopy equipment. Fluoroscopy equipments are significantly adopted to help to diagnose disease or to guide physicians during certain treatment procedures. However, strict regulatory norms and skilled healthcare professionals is required that must know deep understanding operation of the fluoroscopic system including the implications for radiation exposure from each mode of operation. This may hamper the growth of this market upto some extent. In spite of that, technological developments of digital image intensifier fluoroscopy equipment for improving x-ray image quality will offer numerous opportunities for the further growth of the market.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market

North America is expected to dominate the global fluoroscopy equipment market due to rapid adoption of advanced healthcare systems, rising incidences of cardiovascular disease and favorable government initiatives for reducing radiation exposure in this region. For example; The Food and Drug Administration launched a collaborative initiative to reduce excessive radiation exposure from fluoroscopy. In addition, cardiovascular disease is leading cause of death in the United States. Nearly 643,000 Americans die from heart disease yearly. Heart disease charged the United States about USD 219 billion from 2014 to 2015. Asia pacific is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising geriatric population as well as rapid development of new diagnostic imaging systems in this region.

Key Benefits for Global Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Report–

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Segmentation:–

By Type: Fluoroscopy Devices, C-arms

By Applications: Orthopedic, Cardiovascular, Pain Management and Trauma, Neurology, Gastrointestinal, Urology, General Surgery, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

