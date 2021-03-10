Fixed Satellite Services Market Global Competition and Business Outlook 2021-2026

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

Thefixed satellite services marketwas valued at USD 22.46 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 27.15 billion by the end of 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.48% during the forecast period (2020- 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Fixed Satellite Services market profiled in the report:– Embratel Star One, Eutelsat Communications, Telesat Holdings, Thaicom Public Company Ltd, Telenor Satellite Broadcasting, Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singtel), SES SA, Arab Satellite Communications Organization, Hispasat SA, Intelsat SA

Scope of the Report

Fixed satellite services (FSS) provides a high-speed connection to the end users by making use of very small aperture terminal (VSAT) technology. FSS systems are positioned in a fixed strategic location and the coverage area extends up to several square miles. FSS systems are used in various sectors like commercial, aerospace and defense, media but the telecom industry is the prime user among all.

Key Market Trends

Increasing 5G Penetration to Stimulate the Market Growth

– Increasing 5G penetration is expected to further increase the market growth over the forecast period. This is because with the increased usage of 5G connection among users, the market is likely to grow even bigger as the 5G connection uses the fixed satellites to establish connections.

– Research has been undertaken regarding 28 GHz band sharing between 5G new radio cellular systems and fixed satellite services (FSS).

– This method focuses on modelling a sharing scenario between the uplink of the FSS system and the uplink of the 5G NR enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) cellular system. It can help in developing an interference from the FSS terminals toward the 5G base station, known as next-generation Node-B.

Global Fixed Satellite Services Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

Transponder Agreements

Managed Services

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Government

Commercial

Aerospace and Defense

Media

Other End-users Verticals

Regional Analysis For Fixed Satellite Services Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

